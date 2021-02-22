TELUS also recognized as Best Mobile Coverage for the fourth consecutive time by Seattle-based Ookla



TELUS download speeds clocked at a lightning-fast 72.8 Mbps by UK-based Opensignal



TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when network connectivity is more important than ever, TELUS announced today that it has been recognized as the best mobile network in Canada in Opensignal’s Mobile Network Experience Report February 2021 1. TELUS took first place for Video Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, and tied for first in 4G Availability, 4G Coverage Experience, and Games Experience. In addition, TELUS earned the 2020 Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage Speedtest Awards™ in Canada 2 from Seattle-based Ookla® for Q3-Q4 2020.

“As Canadians rely more than ever on our world-leading network technology to work, learn, be entertained and stay connected to what matters most, this recognition from UK-based Opensignal and Seattle-based Ookla, reinforces the value of our significant capital investments in broadband wireless and fibre technologies,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Thanks to the skill and talent of our engineers, technologists and network innovators, people across the country can be confident that TELUS’ globally leading network, with its world best speed and expansive coverage, will continue to keep them connected to critical economic, educational and social resources as we navigate another dynamic year.”

Key findings from Opensignal include:

Canadians reported the fastest average download speeds on TELUS, with an impressive Download Speed Experience score of 72.8 Mbps.

TELUS won the Video Experience Award with a score of 74.5 points on a 100-point scale

TELUS outpaced other major operators for Upload Speed Experience, with its users observing an average speed of 11.2 Mbps, 0.7-0.8 Mbps higher than their peers

TELUS continues to lead in the measure of the quality of experience for over-the-top (OTT) voice services — mobile voice apps such as WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook Messenger

TELUS’ wireless and wireline networks continue to serve Canadians with the highest quality and excellence during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With increasingly more Canadians working and learning from home, we are continually investing in new technologies to enhance TELUS’ network resiliency and world class performance standards to ensure that our customers have a seamless, robust experience.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its networks. Over the next three years, TELUS has committed to investing an additional $40 billion to support the roll out of its 5G network, which will enhance innovation and help drive digital development across key sectors of the Canadian economy.

The recognition from Opensignal and Ookla complement the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years in respect of their world-leading wireless network. In 2020, TELUS was recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including US-based J.D. Power, Victoria-based Tutela, and New York-based PCMag, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter, and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

1 Opensignal Awards — Canada: Mobile Network Experience Report February 2021, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period Oct 1 – Dec 29, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

2 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q3-Q4 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

