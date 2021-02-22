Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Pigmented Concrete Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 7 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. Pigmented concrete is the decorative cement used in the remodeling and renovation of the infrastructure. They are highly recommended in the construction and renovation of driveways and sidewalks. Minimal maintenance along with high-cost effectiveness will drive the pigmented concrete demand. Meeting government standards on cement quality and durability has imposed a positive product adoption in the public infrastructure.



Browse TOC on “Global Pigmented Concrete Market - Forecast to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-pigmented-concrete-market-2739

Dyes pigmented concrete holds the most potential in flooring application

Glossy finish, aesthetic appearance, and high moisture resistance are key attributing factors to drive dyes cement demand in the industry. Commercial building floors are expected to have more strength, resistance, and easy maintenance. Thus, these dye pigments are the best suitable solution for the commercial flooring market. The construction companies are keen on replacing their traditional flooring material such as marble, granite, and linoleum with these glossy finish floorings.

Large number of remodeling activities in the residential sector

Change in lifestyle along with high expenditure on home maintenance has positively driven the decorative concrete demand in the residential sector. Less costing as they can be applied on the existing surface accompanied by short processing duration will influence the industry expansion in this segment.

A shift in consumer trends towards contemporary style walls, patios, and pool decks has boosted the product demand. Moreover, an increase in preference for customized floorings in the backyard and pool areas has open new opportunities for product applicability.

High demand in the Asia Pacific construction market

The booming real estate industry accompanied by the renovation of airports, hospitals, and other public infrastructure will lead to further market expansion. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are projected to be key contributing countries. Heavy investment in public infrastructure to attract foreign investors will fuel the regional demand.

Mergers & Acquisitions are noted in the industry

The industry giants are keen on acquiring and collaborating with the local manufacturers to expand their reach. For instance, by the end of 2021, PPG Industries will complete its acquisition of a Finland-based company i.e. Tikkurila. The company is a renowned manufacturer and distributor of decorative paints and coatings in Finland. In September 2020, Arkema acquired Ideal Work, an Italian decorative flooring company. With this acquisition, the company will strengthen the Bostik expansion in the decorative flooring market.

PPG Industries, 3M Company, BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, DUPONT, RPM International, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Arkema S.A., Boral Limited, RPM International Inc., and Ultratech Cement Limited are some of the key players in the industry.

Other key identified players are Heidelbergcement AG, CEMEX, Covestro AGElite Crete Systems, MAPEI Corporation, Parchem Construction Supplies, and Dex-O-Tex, and Neocrete Technologies Pvt Ltd. among others.

Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-pigmented-concrete-market-2739

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Stained

Dyed

Paint

Tinted sealers

Integral colour

Dry shake colour hardener

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Walls

Floors

Driveways & Sidewalks

Pool Decks

Patios

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Residential

Non-Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa





Website: Global Market Estimates

Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238