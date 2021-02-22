PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain.io founder and CEO, Brain Glick, will join the list of notable speakers at Journal of Commerce’s TPM21 conference , held virtually from Feb. 25 to March 3. Glick will join Eric Jonson, senior editor, technology, JOC, for the “Breaking Down Logistics’ Digital Nervous System” session, held Feb. 26 at noon ET.



“Whether you’re a forwarder, carrier or shipper, it’s important to have a strategy for understanding what your business needs, what solutions address those needs and ensuring that the preferred solutions can be integrated effectively with existing systems, partners and customers,” said Glick. “We see these issues daily at Chain.io, so this session will walk the market through a multi-step guide to managing this process, including the consequential aspect of ‘wiring it all together.’”

Chain.io delivers smarter and faster data integration using a cutting-edge supply chain connectivity platform. The fully managed integration services allow Logistics Service Providers, Shippers, and Technology Firms to work together more efficiently under one umbrella. Specialties include connecting modern APIs to legacy EDIs, as well as complex client integration.

Founded in 2001, TPM is based on an editorially independent and rigorous program developed by the leading team of specialized journalists covering international transportation and logistics. TPM annually presents the industry’s most in-depth program delving into the most pressing challenges affecting container shippers in North America and globally. The event attracts the most senior-level audience in the industry and is a platform for a week of essential and intensive networking, negotiations and relationship building among the multiple parties in the international container shipping supply chain: shippers, carriers, forwarders, technology providers, trucking operators, railroads, ports, terminals and many others who participate in this market.

For more information on Chain.io, please visit www.chain.io .