New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957068/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aerospace & Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.4% CAGR
The Industrial Ethernet Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Energy & Power Segment to Record 3% CAGR
In the global Energy & Power segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 166-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957068/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Ethernet Switches Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Ethernet Switches Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Ethernet Switches Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Energy & Power (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Energy & Power (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Energy & Power (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Oil & Gas Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Oil & Gas Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Oil & Gas Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Mining (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Mining (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Industrial Ethernet Switches Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Industrial Ethernet Switches Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Industrial Ethernet Switches Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Ethernet Switches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Japanese Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Demand for Industrial Ethernet Switches in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Review in China
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Ethernet Switches Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 38: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: European Industrial Ethernet Switches Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 41: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: Industrial Ethernet Switches Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 44: French Industrial Ethernet Switches Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: French Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 46: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: German Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Demand for Industrial Ethernet Switches in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Italian Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Ethernet Switches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 53: United Kingdom Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Industrial Ethernet Switches
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 56: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Industrial Ethernet Switches Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Industrial Ethernet Switches Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Switches Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Switches Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Industrial Ethernet Switches Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 62: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 63: Rest of World Industrial Ethernet Switches Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 67
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957068/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: