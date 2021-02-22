New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957068/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aerospace & Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.4% CAGR



The Industrial Ethernet Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Energy & Power Segment to Record 3% CAGR



In the global Energy & Power segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 166-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Belden, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

IDEC Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Ethernet Switches Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Ethernet Switches Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Ethernet Switches Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Energy & Power (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Energy & Power (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Energy & Power (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Oil & Gas Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Oil & Gas Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Oil & Gas Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Mining (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Mining (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Industrial Ethernet Switches Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Industrial Ethernet Switches Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Industrial Ethernet Switches Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Ethernet Switches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Japanese Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for Industrial Ethernet Switches in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Ethernet Switches Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: European Industrial Ethernet Switches Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 41: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: European Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Industrial Ethernet Switches Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 44: French Industrial Ethernet Switches Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: French Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 46: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: German Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Demand for Industrial Ethernet Switches in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Italian Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Ethernet Switches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Industrial Ethernet Switches

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 56: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Industrial Ethernet Switches Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Industrial Ethernet Switches Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Switches Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Industrial Ethernet Switches Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Industrial Ethernet Switches Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 62: Industrial Ethernet Switches Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 63: Rest of World Industrial Ethernet Switches Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 67

