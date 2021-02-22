MONTRÉAL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (“Premier Health” or the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of 7,130,000 common shares of the Corporation at a price of $1.05 per share (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of $7,486,500 (the “Offering”), which includes the exercise in full of the underwriter’s over-allotment option. The Offering was led by Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited (the “Underwriter”) as sole underwriter.



The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for strategic acquisitions and for working capital and general corporate purposes. For more information, please see the final short form prospectus of the Corporation dated February 12, 2021 posted on the Corporation’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In consideration for the services provided by the Underwriter in connection with the Offering, the Corporation paid the Underwriter a commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering and issued to the Underwriter an aggregate of 499,100 non-transferable broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”), which represents 7% of the number of common shares sold under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Corporation at the Offering Price, until February 12, 2023.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb software platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact :

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost

Vice-President, Corporate Development

Premier Health of America Inc.

jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 1 800 231 9916

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.