ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeast Capital Companies (SEC), one of the southeast’s leading integrated real estate acquisition and development groups, announced the sellout of two significant developments: Soleil at Laurel Canyon, a 974 single-family home active adult golf community in Canton, GA and Skyland Brookhaven, a 167-townhome community in Atlanta. These two closeouts follow the recent sellout of Chastain East, a neighborhood of 32 luxury single family homes in Buckhead, Atlanta.
Jay Clark, the Founder and CEO of SEC, said, “The hyper-active real estate market, fueled by the recent emphasis on home becoming centric for work as well as leisure, has created increasingly strong demand across all sectors. This past year we anticipated the spike in sales for communities like Soleil at Laurel Canyon as Covid fueled an immediacy for empty nesters and baby boomers to leave metro areas. What was less expected was the impact Covid has had on Millennials, who up until now were slow entering the housing market,” added Clark.
John Huckaby, Vice President of Operations for SEC, added, “We anticipate the strong real estate market to continue as migration patterns from other parts of the country increase dramatically here in the South. SEC is well positioned for this ongoing demand as our 25 years of market experience provides resources that will help us continue to identify key sites and projects for development while being able to source labor and materials in what has become a tight market. We anticipate several announcements of new projects in the coming months.”
