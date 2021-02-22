To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
22 February 2021
New fixed-rate bonds with up to 30 years interest-only period
Nykredit opens a new 30-year fixed-rate bond with a coupon of 1.5 per cent, an interest-only period up to 30 years and a maturity date on 1 October 2053.
The new bonds will be used to fund lending in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.
The Final Bond Terms will be published in separate stock exchange announcement.
Questions may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
København V, DENMARK
