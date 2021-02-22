SYDNEY, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With every new year comes a renewed focus on self-improvement, health, and the value of instituting positive change. Success coach and speaker Donna Portland illuminates the importance of strengthened mind-spirit-body connection and how it can be gained through deliberate changes - large and small - in her breakthrough guide, “Positive Habits Get Results.” A straightforward look at how well-chosen lifestyle changes lead to transformations and an improved sense of purpose, this book is geared toward readers looking for a fresh perspective on life.

In her 50s, Portland summoned the courage to walk away from an unfulfilling existence and begin a journey toward finding new meaning in her life. Now a master Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP) coach, hypnotherapist and speaker who helps clients reach their aspirations and dreams, she compiled lessons personally learned in this compelling lifestyle guide. Interweaving her personal story with a visible step-by-step plan, “Positive Habits Get Results” empowers readers to take back their energy and change their daily habits to achieve the results they want.

Addressing several aspects of physicality including the importance of maintaining a regular sleep routine, good hydration, diet and exercise, plus incorporating consistent meditation and relaxation techniques, and eliminating other (unhealthy) habits that steal energy, Portland dives in on the benefits of an attitude of gratitude, a mastering of the mind and improved time management. The steps are presented in a clear and concise manner so the reader can easily and instantaneously put into action the suggestions and go forward with a healthier and more fulfilling approach to life.

“The message and advice presented in this book is to make viable plans, take actionable steps—one after the other—and build on your success,” says Portland “It is my hope that this book assists anyone who is looking for ways to feel better and improve their life—one step at a time.”

Designed for anyone who feels stuck or left searching for answers on how to find true joy, “Positive Habits Get Results” is a simple guide focused on transforming lives through consistent actions to achieve true wellness and build personal confidence. Portland’s inspiring words will encourage readers to set themselves up to achieve great results that last.

“Positive Habits Get Results: Focus on Success, Find Your Purpose”

By Donna Portland

ISBN: 9781504322577 (softcover); 9781504322805 (electronic)

Available at the Balboa Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Donna Portland is a Master NLP Coach, Hypnotherapist and Speaker. Donna started her professional life at a nurse and from there pursued a career in the hospitality industry, whilst attending university to study psychology. Studying NLP and hypnotherapy gave more practical application to the psychology Donna had studied, and a greater understanding of how these techniques achieve faster results. Portland started a training and recruitment company for the superyacht industry and worked for over a decade giving training and seminars and professional coaching. In 2016, she co-won the award for Superyacht Industry Champion, having won “Business of the Year” the previous year. Donna’s understanding of human nature and communication skills held her in good stead for success in the human resources field, and she has mentored her staff to become proficient at their craft and her clientele to raise their professional standards. Featured in Sky News Australia, “Positive Habits Get Results” is her debut book. Donna currently lives in Sydney, Australia. To learn more, please visit https://www.donnaportland.com/

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1800 050 315.

