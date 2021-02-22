PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunt Fannie’s , sustainable makers of healthier housekeeping cleaning and pest solutions for everyday use, today proudly announced that the company is now certified Plastic Neutral. This was achieved through partnership with rePurpose Global , the world’s first Plastic Credit Platform helping people and companies take genuine climate action by financing the removal and recycling of nature-bound plastic waste.



This bold sustainable packaging program commitment to collect, process and recycle as much nature-bound plastic waste as it contributes across its packaging and operations will allow every Aunt Fannie’s product purchase in 2021 and beyond to carry a Net Zero plastic footprint.

“There is a devastating amount of waste in our industry and plastics have always been a concern company-wide and a concern for our environmentally-conscious customers,” said Mat Franken, CEO of Aunt Fannie’s. “We believe in the power of brands to affect long-lasting change and we will continue to make bold commitments that help to protect our planet. We are excited to share this milestone and we encourage others in our industry to follow suit.”

As part of the initiative, Aunt Fannie’s will fund the removal of at least 227,540 lbs of low-value plastic waste otherwise landfilled, burned, or flushed into the oceans every year. Through its partnership with rePurpose Global, the company is supporting the Multi-Layered Plastic Packaging Recovery project in Aurangabad, India to collect and process hard-to-recycle waste streams otherwise too low value to be reclaimed from the environment, such as chocolate wrappers, chips packets, and similar flexible packaging items.

Aunt Fannie’s is not only tackling a $50 billion per year funding gap that plagues recycling supply chains worldwide but is also adding a crucial income stream for over 60 waste pickers and their families in Aurangabad. Today, informal waste workers often earn less than $5 per day, work in precarious conditions, and face severe discrimination despite providing a crucial societal service for cities across the developing world. Through this initiative, the company is boosting these waste workers’ income by attaching value to hard-to-recycle plastics, while supporting experienced recycling social enterprises who holistically uplift ex-waste pickers through occupational safety, health insurance, and skills training.

As the prominent player in homecare wellness, Aunt Fannie’s recognizes the grave threat that plastic pollution poses to the future of our planet and is planning to take further action against this epidemic.

“Planetary protection is at the core of Aunt Fannie’s, so it’s now refreshing to see them push the boundaries on tackling the plastic waste problem,” said Aditya Siroya, co-founder and Chief Impact Officer of rePurpose Global. “We hope this pioneering move pushes more brands to take responsibility for their own plastic waste.”

The social enterprise co-designs and executes waste management and economic empowerment projects in collaboration with its global network of impact partners across three continents and seven countries, including India, Indonesia, Kenya, Sri Lanka, and Colombia.

About Aunt Fannie’s

Born out of a years-long journey to understand and resolve his family’s mysterious and life-threatening medical conditions, Mat Franken founded Aunt Fannie’s, launching its first product in 2015.

Aunt Fannie’s mission is to enlighten consumers that health and wellness isn’t just about food and exercise; wellness is affected by every single product that touches us, particularly within our indoor environments and on our skin. Aunt Fannie’s encourages their consumers to be more aware of the invisible ecosystem that exists both indoors and on every person.

Aunt Fannie's has been featured in publications such as Forbes, Good Housekeeping, Real Simple, O, Martha Stewart Living, Cosmopolitan, Cooking Light, Inc Magazine, and many others.