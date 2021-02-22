Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market ” By Technology (Stereolithography, Deposition Modeling, Electron Beam Melting, Laser Sintering, Jetting Technology, Laminated Object Manufacturing, and Other Technology), By Application (Medical Implants, Prosthetics, Wearable Devices, Tissue Engineering, and Others), By Material (Metals and Alloys, Polymers, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 1.30 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.07 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.23 % from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Overview

The global healthcare additive manufacturing market is principally driven by the growing need for customized medical products, such as implants, and the installation of excellent technologies to make several products of simple as well as complex designs. An increasing number of surgeries is also expected to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. High demand & unmet needs recognized in the healthcare sector due to a surge in the number of surgeries and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders are also expected to aid growth over the forecast period. Moreover, patent expiration will lead to the termination of monopolistic control of remarkable companies over the market, making additive manufacturing products more competitive in the market, which will increase the quality of the product.

The major players in the market are 3D Systems, Inc., GE Additives, Materialise NV, 3T Additive Manufacturing Limited, Renishawplc, Stratasys Ltd, Vaupell, INC., Precision ADM INC, EOS GmbH, and ALLEVI, INC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market On the basis of Technology, Application, Material, and Geography.

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market by Technology Stereolithography Deposition Modeling Electron Beam Melting Laser Sintering Jetting Technology Laminated Object Manufacturing Other Technology

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market by Application Medical Implants Prosthetics Wearable Devices Tissue Engineering Others

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market by Material Metals and Alloys Polymers Others

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



