Tampa Bay, FL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named KnowBe4 to its annual Security 100 list. This list recognizes leading IT channel security vendors. A panel of respected CRN editors compiled this list, recognizing channel-focused security vendors across five technology categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and SIEM, Risk and Threat Intelligence.

As security continues to be a top concern for customers of all sizes, this year’s Security 100 honorees bring a combination of channel focus, cutting-edge technology and outstanding partner benefits to solution providers. It’s why this list also serves as a guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they provide innovative solutions to their customers.

“CRN’s Security 100 list identifies leading companies who provide the IT channel with innovation in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks”, said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Security is arguably the single most important factor in business today, and these companies are creating the building blocks for the most advanced cybertechnology security solutions."

“We are delighted to be included on this year’s Security 100 list by CRN,” said Tony Jennings, SVP global channel and international sales, KnowBe4. “Our focus over the last year has been on driving channel marketing throughout the organization while demonstrating the value of marketing to and through our partners. It is nice to stand out amongst the crowded and complex security vendor market with the recognition of being included on this list.”

The 2021 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 35,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

