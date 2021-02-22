INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by 650 Group, titled: IaaS Hyperscaler SWOT Report 2020-2025, IaaS revenue grew to over $100 B in 2020 and $50 B in Capital Expenditures for data center equipment (servers, storage, networking) and other compute and IT equipment. Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google GCP made up over 60% of the revenue with Alibaba being the largest non-US provider.



AWS brought in $86,000 per minute in revenue and made $26,000 per minute in profit dollars. While GCP, in third place, brought in $3,300 per minute in revenue while losing $1,400 per minute in 2020. Additionally, 2020 saw Alibaba record its first profitable quarter.

"While revenue continues to surge for IaaS as many businesses rely on it as a foundational building block for their data, profit dollars remain challenging as companies look to grow and expand instead of relying solely of profit to make investment decisions," said Alan Weckel, Founding Technology Analyst at 650 Group.

Continued Weckel: "2021 is shaping up as an important battle of US IaaS hyperscalers as they invest to their strengths to continuing expanding. The battle for Artificial Intelligence (AI/ML) with IaaS providers is presently in its infancy with many suppliers vying for position for the underlying technology."

Companies covered in the report include hyperscale cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google GCP in addition to IaaS comparisons with IBM, Oracle, and Alibaba. The report also discusses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the US Top-3 IaaS hyperscalers.

