Washington, DC, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeighborWorks America will award more than $77 million in flexible grants to 239 nonprofit organizations, all members of the NeighborWorks network. These grants will enable NeighborWorks network organizations to continue the work they do every day serving the people in their communities.

“NeighborWorks America continues to demonstrate our strong stewardship, leveraging more than $59 for every $1 of congressional appropriation,” said NeighborWorks America President & CEO Marietta Rodriguez. “Further, the local, on-the-ground work of our network of nearly 240 organizations located in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia allows us to make tremendous impact and transform people’s lives – particularly in a year where so many are feeling economic distress and uncertainty.”

In fiscal year 2020, NeighborWorks America and the NeighborWorks network provided more than 438,600 housing and counseling services, including:

$9.3 billion in total direct investment in communities across the country

23,400 homeowners created

13,600 quality, affordable rental homes developed

9,100 homes preserved through rehabilitation, counseling, and refinancing

76,200 homes repaired

179,900 quality, affordable rental homes owned and/or managed

149,200 families and individuals counseled on financial capability, pre-purchase, post-purchase, or foreclosure issues, and

18,000 training certificates issued

NeighborWorks America is a congressionally chartered, national, nonpartisan nonprofit that provides access to homeownership, safe and affordable rental housing, and works to create equitable communities.

About NeighborWorks America

For more than 40 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a national, nonpartisan nonprofit known as NeighborWorks America, has strived to make every community a place of opportunity. Our network of excellence includes nearly 240 members in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. NeighborWorks America offers grant funding, peer-exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools and access to training, as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations provide residents in their communities with affordable homes, owned and rented; financial counseling and coaching; community building through resident engagement; and collaboration in the areas of health, employment and education.

