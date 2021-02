TSX Symbols – FUD/FUD.A, FDE/FDE.A, FSL/FSL.A, EUR/EUR.A, ETP/ETP.A & FTB



TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending February 28, 2021.

The cash distributions are payable on March 5, 2021 to Unitholders of record on February 26, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of February 25, 2021.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)



FUD $0.0450 FUD.A $0.0200 First Trust AlphaDEXTM Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0250 FDE.A $0.0150 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0450 FSL.A $0.0400 First Trust AlphaDEXTM European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0300 EUR.A $0.0250 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0450 ETP.A $0.0350 First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0450

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552