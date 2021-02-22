Hi,

Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,

Florence Lièvre

Global PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications

Capgemini Group | Paris

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71

Email : florence.lievre@capgemini.com

_____________________

Press Relations:

Sam Connatty

Tel.: +44 0370 904 3601

Email: sam.connatty@capgemini.com



Jim Bailey joins Capgemini as CEO of the Americas Strategic Business Unit

Paris, February 22 2021 – Capgemini announces the appointment of Jim Bailey as CEO of the Americas Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member. In his new role Jim will focus on achieving Capgemini’s growth ambition across the region and consolidating its position as a strategic partner to CxOs in the key markets of North America and Latin America.

“Jim brings to Capgemini a breadth of leadership experience in digital services across many industries, including management of strategic partnerships and large accounts. His impressive track record will strengthen our senior client relationships and accelerate the development of the Group’s business across the Americas,” comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. “Jim joins Capgemini at an exciting time to drive the expansion of our footprint in this very large and critical market for the Group. I am delighted to welcome Jim to Capgemini and the Group Executive Board.”

“I am delighted to join Capgemini’s senior leadership team, taking the helm of the Americas Strategic Business Unit,” said Jim Bailey. “I believe that Capgemini’s extensive global presence combined with its deep functional, technical and industry expertise position it extremely well for even greater success in the Americas. The company’s full range of business transformation services are highly differentiated and drive powerful outcomes in the market. I am really looking forward to playing my part in advancing these services and growing Capgemini’s presence across the Americas.”

Jim will report to Olivier Sevillia, Chief Operating Officer of the Capgemini Group. He joined Capgemini on February 22 and will spend the coming weeks onboarding prior to assuming his role formally on April 1, 2021.

Biography: Jim Bailey

Jim Bailey comes to Capgemini from a thirty-year career at Accenture, where he was a Senior Managing Director and a founding member of the Accenture Digital leadership team. In this capacity, he was responsible for its mobility and internet-of-things practices globally, leading a team providing digital strategy, application services and embedded software, as well as digital platforms and industry vertical offerings. During this tenure, Jim was responsible for relationships with Apple, GE, Google, Intel and Microsoft. He was also a member of Accenture’s Global Leadership Council providing overall senior leadership for the firm.

Prior to this position, Jim held a number of roles leading global, national and regional client teams. He has led complex client accounts and engagements in strategy, management consulting, technology consulting, application services and business process outsourcing across many industries. As a former Diamond Client Account Lead, Jim led client teams in the Banking, Communications, Insurance, Retail, Automotive and Travel industries. In addition to those industries, Jim also has deep client delivery experience in the Capital Markets, Consumer Goods and Manufacturing sectors. Jim also helped establish Accenture’s Commercial Director function globally, leading corporate functions in finance, legal, human resources and account management.

Jim is a graduate of Princeton University and lives in Atlanta. He has been a leadership volunteer with the Atlanta Metro Chamber of Commerce, Atlanta Symphony and Woodruff Arts Center.

Note to editors:

High-resolution photography is available on request.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment