ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc

Fundraising update - expected close of Offer

22 February 2021

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million (with an over allotment facility of up to a further £10 million) which opened on 3 December 2020 (the "Offer") has seen a strong level of demand and is expected to reach £20 million shortly. The Board of the Company does not intend to utilise the over-allotment facility. As a result, the Offer is expected to close to further applications at 5.00 p.m. on Friday 26 February 2021, or such time as valid applications for approximately £20 million have been accepted. The Company reserves the right to re-open the Offer for applications and utilise the over-allotment facility at any time up to 19 November 2021, or an earlier date if fully subscribed before then.

To obtain a copy of the Securities Note, Registration Document and/or Summary (together the “Prospectus"), Financial Advisers should call the investment manager, Beringea, on 020 7845 7820. A downloadable version of the Prospectus is also available from www.provenvcts.co.uk . If you are an investor, please contact your Financial Adviser in the first instance and make your application through them.

For further information please contact:

Shane Elliott on 020 7845 7820

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820