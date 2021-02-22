Acquisition of the office building of the "Esprit Courbevoie" project in Louvain-la-Neuve
Befimmo has acquired a 94-year long lease on the office building of the "Esprit Courbevoie" project, in state of future completion, for an amount of approximately € 27 million. The expected yield on investment is 5.6%.
