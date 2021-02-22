SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentful , the leading content platform for digital business, today announced that Forrester Research named Contentful as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Agile Content Management Systems (CMSes), Q1 2021.



The Forrester Wave™ is a data-driven evaluation of software, hardware and services markets, used to inform buying decisions. For this report, Forrester researched, analyzed and evaluated Agile CMS vendors to identify the most significant providers; the firm used 26 different criteria to score based on current offering, strategy and market presence.

Contentful received the highest possible scores in six criteria, including Vision, Delivery Model, Partner Ecosystem and Back-End Extensibility. The report notes that Contentful has “a well-articulated vision for helping companies become digital-first, plus the capabilities to help them get there.”

Additionally, the report finds that Contentful “is one of the most commonly referenced headless-first CMS platforms among Forrester clients, and the firm has been aggressively recruiting digital agencies and tech partners to expand its reach.”

Contentful’s global customers often cite its strong vision as a reason for adopting its content platform:

“I believe that Contentful’s vision for addressing the challenges of this digital-first era sets it apart from other solutions,” said Abhishek Kumar, Content Management Systems and E-Commerce Manager at Deloitte Digital for IKEA. “And this is the reason we’re making their content platform a central part of our digital delivery and customer experience strategy.”

One of the fastest-growing partner ecosystems in the digital experience market, Contentful has seen an increasing flow of partners to its content platform, such as Gold Partner Kin + Carta.

“Our clients' digital strategies have been moving from a focus on packages and parity to a focus on competitive differentiation, accelerated by the events of 2020,” said J Schwan, CEO, Kin + Carta. “In turn, we have evolved our digital experience services to focus on partnering with software providers that champion an API-first, best-of-breed mindset; allowing highly personalized customer experiences to deploy and evolve at the speed of demand. This has solidified our position in the digital experience services market, with Contentful playing a crucial role in helping us pivot toward this new reality.”

In the digital-first era, digital has become the new front door for every business around the world. This trend has accelerated recently as a result of the global pandemic and increased pressure on businesses to expedite their digital transformation. In response, businesses have begun to adopt a new playbook and set of technologies to build, launch and adapt these digital experiences faster to meet change in the market and among consumers. Contentful’s content platform enables digital teams to work together to deliver experiences quickly and at scale.

“We are thrilled to be named a ‘Strong Performer’ in this Wave,” said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful. “In our opinion, our inclusion in this report validates Contentful’s unique platform-first vision and position as a leader in the Agile CMS market, which is especially exciting as the new disruptor in the market. We believe our top scores in the Vision, Delivery Model, Partner Ecosystem and Back-End Extensibility criteria are a testament to the value we are providing. Brands are using our content platform to quickly launch digital experiences at scale.”

