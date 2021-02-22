SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations is exhibiting on February 24-25, 2021 at the annual Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast.



This year, the conference will be hosted digitally, connecting leading pharma and biotech professionals from across the West Coast through virtual booths and meeting rooms. The 2021 program is set to feature three streams – Outsourcing & Clinical Operations, Clinical Innovation & Technology and Patient Engagement.

As part of the Clinical Innovation & Technology stream, Heather DiFruscia, Axiom’s Associate Director of RTSM/IWRS will be presenting “Innovating Direct-to-Patient Trials: How to use effective eClinical Solutions to enhance the success of your clinical studies” on February 24th at 2:30 PM PST. The key topics of discussion will include how to manage Direct-to-Patient trials using effective eClinical solutions, key technologies to manage IP dispensing and patient data, as well as the overall information flow for all key stakeholders in DtP trials.

“There is a clear need within the industry for some or all aspects of trials to move to remote, but many Sponsors are still unsure of the most efficient way to deploy and manage the changes,” shared DiFruscia, “It is not enough to set up modules such as ePRO, RTSM and Inventory Tracking individually, the study data must be able to speak to each other. I am excited to share how our Fusion eClinical Suite can provide a truly unified view across an entire study with 24/7 real-time reports and alerts, which are all essential requirements for ensuring your DtP trial runs smoothly for your study team and the Patient end-users.”

“Our teams look forward to connecting with leading edge life science leaders at our virtual booth at OCT West Coast this year as Axiom celebrates 20 years of innovation in the clinical trial technology space,” contributed Andrew Schachter, Founder & CEO, Axiom Real-Time Metrics.

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Fusion serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. Services include: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance.

For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

PR Contact

Angel Tian

angelt@axiom.cc

+1.647.207.7307