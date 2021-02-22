Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 16.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trend – Rising demand for HEPA/ULPA filters and activated carbon filters.
The global sustainable air filters market size is expected to reach USD 28.25 Billion by 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The primary objective of using sustainable air filters is to ensure air in a building or facility is good enough to breathe and does not necessarily cause ill health to occupants within. Sustainable air filters help in maintaining air quality levels and demand for these systems has been increasing significantly in the recent past. Some key factors driving market growth are rising awareness regarding air quality management, increasing construction of green buildings, and growing demand for more energy-efficient air filters.
Some advanced and sustainable filters available in the market include High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters and Ultra Low Particulate Air (ULPA) filters, carbon filters, pleated filters, baghouse filter, and fiber filters. ULPA and HEPA filters are generally used in pharmaceutical, medical, commercial, and electronic industries since these industries require an environment free of dust, airborne particles, and other particulate matter. The HEPA and ULPA are highly effective in trapping extremely small particulate contaminants, thereby, making it the most efficient air filter. Activated carbon filters, commonly used in household products, control fumes, and odors from chemical processes and outdoor air pollution.
