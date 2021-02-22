TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for January 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.78 trillion at the end of January 2021. Assets decreased by $8.5 billion or 0.5% compared to December 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $11.9 billion in January 2021.  

ETF assets totalled $259.8 billion at the end of January 2021. Assets increased by $2.5 billion or 1.0% compared to December 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.0 billion in January 2021.


Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassJan. 2021Dec. 2020Jan. 2020
Long-term Funds   
Balanced5,189 2,987 2,496 
Equity4,472 3,371 432 
Bond3,165 1,659 2,778 
Specialty531 500 522 
Total Long-term Funds13,357 8,517 6,228 
Total Money Market Funds(1,484)(1,182)(255)
Total 11,874 7,336 5,973 


Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassJan. 2021Dec. 2020Jan. 2020
Long-term Funds   
Balanced874.9874.4835.5
Equity588.6593.4537.9
Bond245.1246.4224.6
Specialty34.335.028.1
Total Long-term Funds1,742.81,749.31,626.1
Total Money Market Funds32.434.431.4
Total 1,775.21,783.71,657.5

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.


ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassJan. 2021Dec. 2020Jan. 2020
Long-term Funds   
Balanced495 310 310
Equity2,167 1,937 1,301
Bond1,309 1,072 1,467
Specialty58 (25)153
Total Long-term Funds4,029 3,294 3,232
Total Money Market Funds(25)568 457
Total 4,004 3,861 3,689


ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassJan. 2021Dec. 2020Jan. 2020
Long-term Funds   
Balanced7.77.25.2
Equity159.5158.4128.5
Bond80.179.368.4
Specialty5.25.23.8
Total Long-term Funds252.6250.0206.0
Total Money Market Funds7.27.34.9
Total 259.8257.3211.0

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

