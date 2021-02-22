TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for January 2021.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.78 trillion at the end of January 2021. Assets decreased by $8.5 billion or 0.5% compared to December 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $11.9 billion in January 2021.

ETF assets totalled $259.8 billion at the end of January 2021. Assets increased by $2.5 billion or 1.0% compared to December 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.0 billion in January 2021.



Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *





Asset Class Jan. 2021 Dec. 2020 Jan. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 5,189 2,987 2,496 Equity 4,472 3,371 432 Bond 3,165 1,659 2,778 Specialty 531 500 522 Total Long-term Funds 13,357 8,517 6,228 Total Money Market Funds (1,484 ) (1,182 ) (255 ) Total 11,874 7,336 5,973



Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *





Asset Class Jan. 2021 Dec. 2020 Jan. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 874.9 874.4 835.5 Equity 588.6 593.4 537.9 Bond 245.1 246.4 224.6 Specialty 34.3 35.0 28.1 Total Long-term Funds 1,742.8 1,749.3 1,626.1 Total Money Market Funds 32.4 34.4 31.4 Total 1,775.2 1,783.7 1,657.5

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.



ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *





Asset Class Jan. 2021 Dec. 2020 Jan. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 495 310 310 Equity 2,167 1,937 1,301 Bond 1,309 1,072 1,467 Specialty 58 (25 ) 153 Total Long-term Funds 4,029 3,294 3,232 Total Money Market Funds (25 ) 568 457 Total 4,004 3,861 3,689



ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *





Asset Class Jan. 2021 Dec. 2020 Jan. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 7.7 7.2 5.2 Equity 159.5 158.4 128.5 Bond 80.1 79.3 68.4 Specialty 5.2 5.2 3.8 Total Long-term Funds 252.6 250.0 206.0 Total Money Market Funds 7.2 7.3 4.9 Total 259.8 257.3 211.0

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

