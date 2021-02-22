



Corporate News Luxembourg, 22 February 2021

CPI FIM SA - Participation in the share buy-back of CPI PROPERTY GROUP

CPI FIM SA (the “Company“) announces our participation in the share buy-back of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG”).

The Company tendered 252,302,248 shares of CPIPG at the price of EUR 0.616 per share. In line with the terms of the offer, the Company anticipates signing of share transfer agreements on 26 February 2021.

