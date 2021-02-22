Washington, DC, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In keeping with the tradition of providing the knowledge and guidance recyclers need for success, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) is pleased to announce that business leader Gary D. Cohn will serve as a Main Stage speaker, on April 28, during its 2021 Convention and Exposition. As the largest scrap recycling industry event in the world, ISRI2021 will bring together recyclers for a state-of-the-art virtual experience April 20-22 & 27-29.

“Gary Cohn’s wide array of economic knowledge combined with his plethora of experience in both the public and private sectors provide him with the right perspective to speak to the questions that are top of mind for recyclers,” said ISRI Vice President of Meetings & Convention Chuck Carr. “He will provide attendees with straight-shooting insights on the COVID economy, and his thoughts on what’s to come for both U.S. and global market economies alike.”

Cohn has been a prominent leader in the worlds of finance and economic policy for many years. He began his career at U.S. Steel, before moving to New York to trade on the New York Commodities Exchange from 1982 to 1990. In 1990, Cohn joined Goldman Sachs, where he worked for more than 25 years and held several leadership positions, including global co-head of the Equities and Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Division. From 2006 to 2016, Cohn was president and chief operating officer of the firm. He was also a member of the Board of Directors and chairman of the Firmwide Client and Business Standards Committee. From Jan. 2017 to April 2018, Cohn served as assistant to the president for economic policy and director of the National Economic Council at the White House. During his tenure, Cohn managed the administration’s economic policy agenda and led the successful effort to grow the U.S. economy, create jobs, and increase wages through tax and regulatory reform.

In his current position at IBM, Cohn works in partnership with IBM’s Executive Leadership Team on a wide range of business initiatives and external engagement, in areas including business development, client services, public advocacy, and client relationship management.

In addition to economic insight provided by Gary Cohn, ISRI2021 will provide an all-new virtual experience. Attendees will have access to the exhibit hall, featuring the latest in recycling industry innovations, for an entire month beginning April 20. Participants will also have 24/7 on-demand access to more than 40 educational sessions categorized into the following tracks:

Business Operations, Technology and Innovation;

Federal, State, or Local Issues including Environmental Issues and Community Relations;

International Trade, Domestic, and Global Economics and Commodities; and

Safety, Health, and Transportation.

ISRI’s convention website is the only official source for the most up-to-date event information including additional details on the agenda, event highlights, and registration information.

Members of the working media may inquire about registration credentials by contacting Rachel Bookman.

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc. (ISRI) is the "Voice of the Recycling Industry™." ISRI represents 1,300 companies in 20 chapters in the U.S. and more than 40 countries that process, broker, and consume scrap commodities, including metals, paper, plastics, glass, rubber, electronics, and textiles. With headquarters in Washington, DC, the Institute provides education, advocacy, safety and compliance training, and promotes public awareness of the vital role recycling plays in the U.S. economy, global trade, the environment and sustainable development. Generating nearly $110 billion annually in U.S. economic activity, the scrap recycling industry provides more than 500,000 Americans with good jobs.

