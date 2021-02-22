Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
22 February 2021
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 22 February 2021 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 27 February 2020 (“Offers”) as follows:

DateGeneralist
 Shares		Average
 issue price
 per share		 Healthcare
 Shares		Average
 issue price
 per share
22 February 2021672,87362.10p 177,95366.04p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 26 February 2021.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

 Shares
in issue		Voting
 rights
per share		Voting
rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each7,867,2472321,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each11,192,1363754,197,051,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each47,308,83286040,685,595,520
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each19,230,09186016,537,878,260
Total voting rights  63,245,726,084

Included in these issues of equity under the Offers were allotments of Generalist Shares to PDMRs as follows:

 
Director / PDMR		 Generalist
Shares issued		Issue
price
Sir Aubrey BrocklebankDirector32,67961.2p
    

Following these allotments, above PDMRs had the following holdings in the Company's Generalist and Healthcare Shares:

Director / PDMR Generalist Shares heldHealthcare Shares in held% of Total Voting rights
Sir Aubrey BrocklebankDirector32,6795,0000.05%
  0.07%0.02% 