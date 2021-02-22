Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI and IHM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI and IHM, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, a global health and wellness brand marketing guru, created his “Evolution of Distribution” platform to provide all the sales, logistics, and marketing services new brands needed to break into the U.S. market.

"I already had the sales and logistics team in place when I founded Nutritional Products International," said Gould, the NPI founder and CEO. "When I developed my ‘Evolution of Distribution,’ I realized the brands needed high-quality but affordable marketing campaigns to promote their products to American consumers."

Gould said the domestic and international brands had the expertise to develop innovative products, but they often lacked the marketing gene.

“They often marketed their brands themselves without a lot of success, or they sought out expensive marketing firms, which rarely had expertise in the health and wellness industry,” Gould said. “I realized they needed an affordable marketing strategy implemented by professionals who understood their needs and priorities.”

To meet the needs of NPI’s clients, Gould founded InHealth Media, a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and nutrition markets.

“NPI’s clients needed a marketing team that understood the health and wellness segment,” Gould said. “With IHM, I was able to bring my decades of experience introducing health and wellness brands to American consumers to the IHM team. We work as a team with one voice and one mission.”

Gould’s powerhouse duo of NPI and IHM turned into a one-two punch that knocked down marketing barriers for the health and wellness products he represented.

“We didn’t have two companies working at cross purposes,” Gould said. “NPI reached out to large and small retail chains with IHM supporting their efforts by promoting the brands online and with industry media outlets.”

IHM dovetailed with Gould’s proprietary “Evolution of Distribution” platform that he developed.

“Under the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ umbrella, I brought together all the services health and wellness brands needed to enter the U.S. market for the first time or expand their presence in America,” Gould said. “NPI's and IHM’s retail industry team offers salespeople, operations personnel, graphic designers, and e-commerce and marketing experts, all with health and wellness experience.”

NPI has a “Powerhouse Trifecta” — Gould, NPI President Jeff Fernandez, and Executive Vice President Kenneth E. Collins — working on behalf of its clients.

With IHM, Gould now has a “Powerhouse Quadfecta” working for his clients.

“Together, we have more than 100 years of experience in the retail industry,” Gould said. “Add this experience to the marketing team at IHM, and you have a one-two punch that can knock down any barrier new brands might face when promoting their products in the U.S. to retail chains and consumers."

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International and InHealth Media online.

MORE ON NPI, IHM AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

NPI’s sister company, IHM, offers more than 30 years of combined experience with health, skincare, fitness, and nutrition brands. Representing hundreds of brands through the years gives us in-depth knowledge of the challenges today’s manufacturers face. Distribution to thousands of outlets throughout the U.S. has been accomplished through knowledge, experience, and relationships with key executives. We have a comprehensive grasp of what modern consumers seek. All of this, combined with resources and tools, is what makes InHealth Media stand out amongst the crowd.

