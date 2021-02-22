MARSHALL, Mich., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Common Citizen continues to hire at its retail locations and its state-of-the-art cannabis greenhouse in Marshall, playing a key economic development role as Michigan surpasses Oregon in cannabis industry job creation.

The producer of safe, high-quality cannabis products has consistently hired both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic as the company continues its statewide expansion, investment and growth.

“At Common Citizen, we are proud to expand job opportunities and contribute to Michigan quickly surpassing other states in job creation in the cannabis industry,” said Common Citizen CEO Michael Elias. “We have been fortunate to continue hiring throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as countless businesses have needed to cut staff or close their doors entirely. As we continue to grow our Common Citizen team, we will maintain our commitment to providing Cannabis for Humanity, serving the unique, individual needs of our patients and adult-use customers.”

According to an MLive report, more than 18,000 Michiganders are now employed in Michigan’s cannabis industry, nearly doubling the number of cannabis jobs in the state a year ago. That puts Michigan ahead of Oregon – one of the first states to legalize cannabis – and makes Michigan the sixth-largest creator of cannabis jobs in the country, according to the report.

Common Citizen hosted virtual job fairs for positions at the Marshall greenhouse in April, and outdoor, socially distanced interviews for positions at its Hazel Park location in September. Common Citizen also has locations in Flint, Battle Creek and Detroit and plans are underway to continue a statewide expansion.

Common Citizen adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices, which are the quality standards of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company is also leading the charge to bring tighter regulations and certification requirements to licensed operators throughout Michigan and nationwide to ensure people have access to safe, quality product.

###

About Common Citizen

Common Citizen is a privately owned and operated company, focusing on cannabis production, cultivation, processing, retail and wholesale distribution for both the medical and adult-use markets in Michigan and across the United States. Launched in Detroit in 2018, the Common Citizen brand takes a deliberate, people-first approach to its business strategy — from production to retail. Learn more at commoncitizen.com.

