Enter the #Nicklaus4Kids 50/50 Raffle at www.nicklaus4kids.com for your chance to win a life-changing cash prize in support of patients and families at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, Florida.

Miami, FL, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beloved Bachelor Nation couple and humanitarians, Rachel Lindsay Abasolo and Bryan Abasolo, are teaming up with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for the #Nicklaus4Kids campaign. This inspiring campaign will raise funds for the hospital’s Patient Assistance Fund, which provides pediatric healthcare to Nicklaus Children’s patients, including those who are uninsured and underserved.

The Abasolos are partnering with Trueheart, a full-service cause agency that specializes in producing global social impact campaigns, and Ascend Fundraising Solutions, a leading online fundraising platform for charity, to benefit Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Florida.

The #Nicklaus4Kids 50/50 raffle will offer participants the chance to win a life-changing cash prize, all in support of a great cause. The jackpot starts at $25,000 and the more people play, the more they can win. Plus, fans who enter by March 4, 2021, will have the chance to win three $500 early bird cash prizes. The 50/50 raffle runs now until March 25, 2021. Participants must be in the state of Florida at the time of purchase. Fans can learn more and enter for their chance to win at Nicklaus4Kids.com

“Bryan and I are honored to co-host the #Nicklaus4Kids campaign and help shine a spotlight on the incredible mission of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital,” said Rachel Lindsay Abasolo. “We’re passionate advocates for health equity, so we’re excited to invite all of our fans in Florida to join us in raising funds for the Patient Assistance Fund, so uninsured and underserved kids, like Lavondre who had a life-saving heart surgery before his first birthday, have access to the best pediatric care.”

“Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is a beacon of hope in the South Florida community. Families from all over the world come to Miami when their kids need the best medical care and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is there for them,” said Bryan Abasolo. “Now, Rachel and I are humbled to support the hospital and help them continue to make miracles happen for a quarter million kids every year.”

“We’re grateful for the incredible support of Rachel Lindsay Abasolo, Bryan Abasolo, Trueheart and Ascend Fundraising Solutions as we partner on the #Nicklaus4Kids campaign to benefit the patients and families of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital,” said Michelle Boggs, President of Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation. “Our kids’ needs don’t stop in a pandemic, and the #Nicklaus4Kids campaign will provide us with an exciting way to fundraise, engage the community and, at the end of the day, provide children with access to the best medical care possible.”

”Our team at Ascend Fundraising Solutions is excited to be a part of the #Nicklaus4Kids campaign,” said Daniel Lewis, CEO of Ascend Fundraising Solutions. “Thanks to Amy and Scott Malin at Trueheart for spearheading this inspiring campaign. We’re honored to join Rachel Lindsay Abasolo and Bryan Abasolo to raise funds for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.”

Amy Malin, Partner at Trueheart said, “We’ve proudly supported local children’s hospitals across North America for almost fifteen years. Scott and I never thought we could be more passionate about this cause, until our son was treated at our local children’s hospital. We are eternally grateful for the first class care and support our family received. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is a very special place and we’re honored to team up with Rachel Lindsay Abasolo, Bryan Abasolo and our colleagues at Ascend Fundraising Solutions to raise critical funds for their mission.”

ABOUT RACHEL LINDSAY ABASOLO AND BRYAN ABASOLO

Bryan and Rachel Lindsay Abasolo found love on the thirteenth season of ABC's The Bachelorette. Bryan is a licensed chiropractor in Florida, Texas and California with over ten years of clinical experience. His passion for a healthy lifestyle and a lean and toned physique has coined his trade, Dr. Abs - The Lifestyle and Wellness Coach. Rachel is an attorney, media personality, guest host, and podcaster. Currently, she is a correspondent for ExtraTV, the host of MTV's Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, co-host of the Higher Learning podcast on the Ringer and host of Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. Follow Rachel on Instagram @therachlindsay and follow Bryan on Instagram @thebryanabasolo.

ABOUT NICKLAUS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 475 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit https://nicklauschildrens.org/. Follow Nicklaus Children’s Hospital on Instagram and Twitter @Nicklaus4Kids.

ABOUT NICKLAUS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization established to support the delivery of and access to world-class healthcare at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, South Florida’s only freestanding children’s hospital. Founded in 1982 as Miami Children’s Hospital Foundation, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation was the vision of Ambassador David M. Walters who, after losing his 6-year-old granddaughter to leukemia in 1970 due to lack of medical resources, vowed no child would ever have to leave South Florida for healthcare. Today, alongside major benefactors Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation is dedicated to raising critical funds for patients and families served at the 309-bed flagship facility and its network of outpatient centers, extending from southern Miami-Dade to Martin County. For more information, visit https://give.nicklauschildrens.org/.

ABOUT ASCEND FUNDRAISING SOLUTIONS

A leading provider of strategy and technology for 50/50, sweepstakes and Catch the Ace, Ascend has raised over $700 million for more than 500 charities in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. We are honored to work with beloved sports franchises across the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, NLL, CFL, & NCAA as well as NASCAR events and PGA tournaments. We proudly partner with the Special Olympics, United Way Worldwide, Boys & Girls Clubs, Big Brothers Big Sisters, local children’s hospitals, humane societies, and more. Our staff is passionately committed to philanthropy, contributing time and money to numerous causes each year. https://www.ascendfs.com/.

ABOUT TRUEHEART

Trueheart is a full service cause agency that works at the intersection of Hollywood and philanthropy. We connect purpose driven brand and celebrities to team up with deserving charities and help raise millions of dollars for important causes. Our global media campaigns shine a spotlight on the important work of best in class non-profits. We are committed to utilizing our talent and expertise to make the world a better place. https://wearetrueheart.com/

Fuad Kiuhan Nicklaus Children's Hospital 786-449-4797 fuad.kiuhan@nicklaushealth.org