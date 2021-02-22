Dominican Republic, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 15, Dominican Republic received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines and began its immediate roll out with the launch of the "Vacúnate RD" or "DR Get Vaccinated" campaign. The vaccination plan has been divided into three phases and aims to vaccinate the country's 7.8 million adults by the end of 2021. The application of the first COVID-19 vaccine in Dominican territory marks the beginning of immunization against the pandemic and a step forward towards the country's recovery.

"Vaccination against the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic will have an immediate positive effect on the tourism industry. As vaccination advances, we will see a drastic decrease in infections and hospitalizations, which will gradually ease restrictions on tourist activity, contributing to the strengthening of our economy," said the Dominican Minister of Tourism, David Collado. Furthermore, as we achieve the so-called collective immunity and continue to offer guarantees to those who visit us, we will strengthen international visitors' confidence and consolidate our position as the safest destination in the Caribbean," said Collado.

Dominican Republic is considered a success story in containing COVID-19 and for the launch of its Responsible Recovery of Tourism plan. Different international entities have praised the country's response capacity and the responsible reactivation of tourism under strict security protocols that protect visitors' and locals' health. The Dominican Republic is also the only country providing an international tourist medical assistance plan covered 100 percent by the government.

For more detailed protocol information, visit the Traveler Information Center www.drtravelcenter.com, an interactive platform created by the Ministry of Tourism that addresses any concerns or questions travelers may have or visit MITUR's official website www.godominicanrepublic.com.

About Dominican Republic

Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities, and year-round perfect climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples, and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare, or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges, and rivers.

Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north, Dominican Republic features a variety of sports, recreation, and entertainment options, exclusive cultural experiences like dancing, carnival festivities, plus Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber, and larimar. Between adventurous Puerto Plata, lush Samaná, historic Santo Domingo, sunny Punta Cana, luxe La Romana, bustling Barahona, and more, each area has something for every type of traveler and budget.

In addition to its uncharted experiences coast to coast, the country has also generated a worldwide reputation for its warm and hospitable people. With eight international airports and nine distinct ecological zones, it has never been more accessible or appealing to explore Dominican Republic. To learn more and begin planning your trip visit the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism's official website at: https://www.godominicanrepublic.com/

