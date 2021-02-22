The Virtual Conference will Showcase 3 Unique BioTech Companies from 1:00pm – 2:00pm ET

New York, NY, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- TraDigital IR, a leading investor relations, corporate communications and digital media firm, which represents emerging growth public and private companies across multiple sectors, today announced its partnership with Proactive Investors to sponsor the ONE2ONE Virtual Investor Forum taking place on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The participating companies’ presentations will be held from 1:00pm ET – 2:00pm ET.

“Each of the three companies presenting at Proactive’s ONE2ONE BioTech Virtual Investor Forum has an innovative approach to its mission and providing solutions in the psychedelic drugs market. With 15 minute presentations and networking among the participants and a high quality group of investors, this is a great opportunity for investors to get to know the managements and missions of these unique companies,” said MJ Clyburn, Founder and CEO of TraDigital IR.

Interested investors may RSVP to Christine Corrado to attend.

The three participating life science companies include:

Silo Pharma : Biotech company in the developmental stage focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders.

Lobe Sciences : Lobe Sciences is a company focused on growth-oriented technologies with its core interest in transformational medicines and wellness. In particular, the company is targeting the psychedelic market in large part thanks to acquisitions and development of assets, products and technologies.

Aion Therapeutic: The Company focuses on creating novel patent protected therapeutic formulations using medical cannabis for the treatment of patients with many types of illnesses including cancer, psychiatric disorders, addiction, viral infections, obesity, and chronic inflammation. Aion Therapeutic serves customers in Canada.

About TraDigital IR

TraDigital IR is a full-service integrated investor relations and digital communications firm delivering vital strategic advisory services including: analyst, investor and stakeholder relations, targeted community development, capital markets strategies, corporate communications, digital media management and marketing for private and public companies.

The team at Tradigital IR has extensive experience with blockchain and cryptocurrencies, life sciences, healthcare IT, fintech among many other industries and sectors. Working with cutting edge and emerging companies, TraDigital IR connects with thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors, as well as key stakeholders and industry influencers. We use all the latest technologies to bring our clients’ stories to widest audience possible.

Contact:

MJ Clyburn

Founder & CEO

TraDigital IR

Phone: 917-327-6847

Email: clyburn@tradigitalir.com