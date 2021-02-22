TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:TLF, TLF.U) Brompton Funds invites investors and investment advisors to join a live webinar, Tech in 2021: Overbought or Overlooked? The webinar will take place on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 11:00am EST. Investors and advisors interested may register for the webinar at the link below:

Tech in 2021: Overbought or Overlooked?

Portfolio manager Michael Clare and Senior Investment Analyst Varun Choyah will provide insights on what made Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF (“TLF”) Canada's #1 Actively Managed ETF over 5-years1 and share their strategy going into the second quarter of 2021. The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A. Registrants are welcome to submit questions for panelists to info@bromptongroup.com in advance of the event date.

TLF provides investors with exposure to a portfolio of equity securities of global Technology companies, providing the opportunity for capital appreciation, and the opportunity for enhanced distributions and higher risk-adjusted returns due to an active covered-call writing program. The Fund has a current distribution of $0.80 per unit per annum, representing a cash distribution rate of 4.0% based on the February 18, 2021 closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TLF also offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Compound Annual Returns (2) 1-YR 3-YR 5-YR Since

Inception

TLF Since

Inception

TLF.U Tech Leaders Income ETF (CAD Hedged) 35.3% 21.7% 25.4% 14.3% Tech Leaders Income ETF (USD) 38.1% - - - 36.5%

1) Source: Morningstar Direct. Based on 5-year total return performance as at January 31, 2021. TLF: Absolute ranking among 136 non-index ETFs in Canada that have a minimum 5-year performance history. Rankings accessed on February 18, 2021. Performance and rankings are subject to change daily. © 2021 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (i) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (ii) may not be copied or distributed; and (iii) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

2) Returns are for the periods ended January 31, 2021 and are unaudited. TLF Inception date May 20, 2011. TLF.U Inception date August 8, 2019. The table shows the ETF’s compound return for each period indicated.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income tax payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to TLF, to the future outlook of TLF and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of TLF. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



