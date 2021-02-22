Cleveland, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, the trusted background screening partner, announced their upcoming monthly webinar entitled “Improve Your Hiring Process: Integrate ATS & HRIS for Seamless Background Checks”. It will be held Thursday, February 25th at 12 p.m. EST. Those interested in learning how to successfully integrate their ATS or HRIS for background checks are encouraged to register here.

This webinar is the first of an “Improve Your Hiring Process” multi-series presented by Asurint that will highlight the different areas HR professionals and recruiters can streamline processes and improve efficiencies. Asurint invites those interested in learning more about how to integrate their ATS or HRIS for background checks to register for the live recording of "Improve Your Hiring Process: Integrate ATS & HRIS for Seamless Background Checks” on February 25th, 2021 at 12 p.m. EST.

Chief Technology Officer, David Ramsey will be leading the discussion on Asurint’s ATS and HRIS integration process along with Drew Auman, Director of Platform Development and Rich Mauch, Integrations Manager. Special guest Michelle Balsick, Senior Director of HR Systems & Compliance at the Staffmark Group will also be joining the conversation as she discusses her first-hand experience with Asurint’s background check integration process. A live Q&A with David, Drew, Rich and Michelle will be held at the end of the webinar for all attendees.

Attendees should expect to take away first-hand knowledge on considerations for a successful integration, insights into designing integration workflows, and Asurint’s method for a successful integration go-live.

Full information can be found about the February 25th webinar by clicking here.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology—backed by expert answers and personalized assistance—helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before.

Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

Our Screen Team’s Got Your Back(ground Check).

Judie Vegh Asurint 2164205497 jvegh@asurint.com