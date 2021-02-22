MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.



FOURTH QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2020 average production of 175.8 MBO/d (299.0 MBOE/d), with average daily oil production up 3% over Q3 2020

Generated Q4 2020 cash flow from operating activities of $403 million. Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes (as defined and reconciled below) of $468 million

Q4 2020 cash capital expenditures of $226 million; Q4 2020 activity-based capital expenditures incurred of approximately $200 million

Generated Q4 2020 Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) of $242 million

Q4 2020 cash operating costs of $6.87 per BOE; including cash general and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $0.51 per BOE and lease operating expenses ("LOE") of $3.38 per BOE

Increasing annual dividend by 6.7% to $1.60 per share; declared Q4 2020 cash dividend of $0.40 per share payable on March 11, 2021; implies a 2.4% annualized yield based on the February 19, 2021 share closing price of $65.57

Flared 0.9% of gross natural gas production in the fourth quarter. For the full year ended 2020, flared 2.0% of gross production, down 64% year over year

Received $103 million federal net operating loss carryback and alternative minimum tax credit refund subsequent to quarter end in January 2021, which included $3 million of interest income

Announced pending all-stock acquisition of QEP Resources ("QEP") and acquisition of all leasehold interests and related assets of Guidon Operating LLC ("Guidon"). Guidon acquisition is expected to close on Friday, February 26, 2021. QEP stockholder meeting is scheduled for March 16, 2021 to vote on the pending merger. The merger is expected to close shortly thereafter subject to QEP stockholder approval.



FULL YEAR 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Full year 2020 average production of 180.8 MBO/d (300.3 MBOE/d)

Generated full year 2020 cash flow from operating activities of $2.1 billion. Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes (as defined and reconciled below) of $2.0 billion

Full year 2020 cash capital expenditures of $1.86 billion; full year 2020 activity-based capital expenditures incurred of approximately $1.40 billion; turned 171 operated horizontal wells to production

Generated full year 2020 Free Cash Flow of $162 million despite dramatic drop in commodity prices

Proved reserves as of December 31, 2020 of 1,316 MMBOE (759 MMBo, 58% oil), up 17% year over year; proved developed producing ("PDP") reserves of 817 MMBOE (443 MMBo, 54% oil, 62% of proved reserves), up 8% year over year

2020 consolidated proved developed finding and development ("PD F&D") costs of $9.65/BOE; drill bit finding and development costs of $5.00/BOE

FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE AND FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

Please note the guidance below gives effect to the pending Guidon acquisition that is expected to close on February 26, 2021, but does not take into account the impact of the pending all-stock acquisition of QEP. Assuming the pending QEP transaction is completed, Diamondback will provide updated guidance giving effect to that transaction.

Full year 2021 oil production guidance of 178 – 185 MBO/d (308 – 325 MBOE/d)

Full year 2021 cash CAPEX guidance of $1.35 – $1.55 billion

The Company expects to drill between 180 – 200 gross (156 - 172 net) wells and complete between 215 – 235 gross (197 – 215 net) wells with an average lateral length of approximately 10,100 feet in 2021

Diamondback expects the production impact from recent winter storms in the Permian Basin will be in the range of four to five days of total net production lost in the first quarter of 2021. For reference, Diamondback's full month January 2021 actual average daily production was 175.7 MBO/d (304.0 MBOE/d)

Prior to the winter storms, Diamondback expected its Q1 2021 production guidance to equal its Q4 2020 guidance of 170 to 175 MBO/d (290 - 305 MBOE/d) without giving effect to one month of Guidon production of approximately 12 MBO/d (20 MBOE/d)



“Diamondback executed flawlessly in the fourth quarter of 2020, setting the Company up well for continued solid operational performance in 2021. The benefits of the Company's strategy to move activity to our most productive areas is now starting to pay dividends in terms of capital efficiency and early-time well performance. While the impact of the recent winter storms in the Permian Basin will be significant for first quarter production, we expect to overcome this adversity for the full year 2021 and I am proud of how our field organization responded to this challenge. Well costs and cash operating costs remain near all-time lows, which provide for increased returns to our stockholders as commodity prices have risen in recent months," stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback.

Mr. Stice continued, “We are still operating in a market supported by supply that is being purposely withheld to allow global inventories to decline as demand recovers from the depths of the global pandemic. Diamondback continues to see no need to grow oil production into this artificially undersupplied market, and instead plans to hold fourth quarter 2020 production flat while generating Free Cash Flow used to pay our dividend and pay down debt. The Board's decision to increase the dividend today exhibits its confidence in the forward development plan released today, which further demonstrates our commitment to capital discipline. We look forward to closing and successfully integrating the Guidon assets and the pending QEP merger, and will be prepared to update the market on our pro-forma plan as soon as practicable. As I have mentioned previously, using Free Cash Flow to pay down debt does not preclude Diamondback from increasing cash returns to stockholders."

DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARATION

Diamondback announced today that the Company's Board of Directors approved a 6.7% increase to the Company's annual dividend to $1.60 per share from $1.50 previously and declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020 payable on March 11, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2021. Future dividends remain subject to review and approval at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

ENVIRONMENTAL STRATEGY UPDATE

Diamondback today announced significant changes to its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance and disclosure, including Scope 1 and methane emissions intensity reduction targets as well as a commitment to point forward Scope 1 carbon neutrality, or "Net Zero Now." The Company plans to update investors on its progress on the below initiatives in both quarterly reporting as well as in its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, which is traditionally published in the third quarter.

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Intensity Reduction Targets

° Diamondback is committing to reduce its Scope 1 GHG intensity by at least 50% from 2019 levels by 2024

° Diamondback is committing to reduce its methane intensity by at least 70% from 2019 levels by 2024

° More detail on the breakdown of and plan to reduce Diamondback's current emissions can be found in the Company's investor presentation posted to its website

° Diamondback today announced the "Net Zero Now" initiative, which means that as of January 1, 2021, every hydrocarbon molecule produced by Diamondback is anticipated to be produced with zero net Scope 1 emissions

° The GHG and methane intensity reduction targets announced today are the primary focus of the Company as it relates to environmental responsibility, and the Company recognizes it will still have a carbon footprint. Therefore, carbon offset credits will be purchased to offset the remaining emissions

° Should the Company exceed its GHG reduction targets, then less carbon offset credits will need to be purchased, incentivizing the Company to continue to reduce its Scope 1 carbon footprint

° The Company, or one of its subsidiaries, intends to eventually invest in income-generating projects that will more directly offset its remaining Scope 1 emissions

° ESG Component to be determined by meeting or exceeding the same key environmental and safety metrics as 2020: flaring intensity, GHG intensity, recycled water percentage, fluid spill control and Total Recordable Incident Rate (safety)

° Each metric will be measured and compensation will be tied to the metrics presented

° Thresholds will all meet or exceed 2020 actual performance



"With these major announcements today, Diamondback has chosen to adopt a strategy to operate with the highest level of environmental responsibility. We have been encouraged by our stockholders to embrace and lead this transition, irrespective of regulatory, political or social pressures. Gas operators have traditionally operated with a low carbon footprint, and we believe it is time for oil-focused operators to follow the example they have set, albeit with different emissions limitations inherent in oil production. Our social and environmental license to operate as a public oil and gas company based in the United States is going to be influenced by our capital providers, and we do not expect investor pressure for oil and gas companies to improve their environmental performance to subside. It is incumbent on us to improve our environmental performance and compete for capital in an industry with ever-increasing external pressures. Carbon emissions are a cost, and Diamondback is working to become the low-carbon operator in addition to our leadership position as the operator with the lowest capital and operating costs," stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback.

Mr. Stice continued, "The energy transition is here and oil and gas are commodities that will play a vital role in fueling this transition and global growth for decades, regardless of public policy or perception. But, our industry must acknowledge this reality, and change behaviors in order to succeed in this new energy economy. With these announcements today, Diamondback is choosing to implement this new strategy because we think it is the right thing to do for the long-term benefit of our stockholders' investment."

GOVERNANCE AND COMPENSATION UPDATE

Additionally, Diamondback today announced changes to its compensation program. The Company plans to provide additional detail for these and other changes in its upcoming proxy, which it expects to file in the second quarter of 2021.

Chief Executive Officer's Long Term Incentive ("LTI") compensation target amount reduced by 20% from 2020

Remainder of executive team 2021 LTI compensation target amount reduced by 10% from 2020

No upward salary adjustments or change to STI targets for all members of the executive team

2020 STI scorecard performance to be capped at 100% of target for all executives despite actual scorecard performance of approximately 160% of target

Plan to update annual STI scorecard metrics to include a Free Cash Flow per share metric with expected weighting of 20% and increase weighting of current ESG metric to 20% as previously mentioned

° 2021 scorecard metrics expected to include: Capital costs per lateral foot, PDP F&D costs, controllable cash costs including LOE and G&A, Return on Average Capital Employed, Free Cash Flow per Share and quantitative ESG metrics

"Diamondback continues to respond to investor feedback and make appropriate changes to compensation and governance practices to reflect incentives that translate to stockholder value creation. The Company has not had a production or reserves growth metric in its scorecard since 2014, added a return on average capital employed metric in 2018, and added specific, measurable ESG metrics in 2020. This year, the Company is adding a Free Cash Flow per share metric to the scorecard. Financial metrics are now expected to make up 40% of the scorecard, with operational metrics expected to make up another 40% and environmental and safety performance expected to make up the remaining 20%. As mentioned previously, one unique aspect of Diamondback's annual cash incentive program is that while 100% of senior management's cash incentive compensation is tied to the scorecard, half of each employee's discretionary cash incentive compensation is also tied to the same scorecard, creating alignment throughout the organization," stated Steve West, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Diamondback.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

The tables below provide a summary of operational activity for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total Activity (Gross Operated): Area Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells

Completed Midland Basin 19 24 Delaware Basin 6 11 Total 25 35





Total Activity (Net Operated): Area Number of Wells Drilled Number of Wells

Completed Midland Basin 17 24 Delaware Basin 5 11 Total 22 35

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Diamondback drilled 19 gross horizontal wells in the Midland Basin and six gross horizontal wells in the Delaware Basin. The Company turned 24 operated horizontal wells to production in the Midland Basin and 11 operated horizontal wells to production in the Delaware Basin. The average lateral length for the wells completed during the fourth quarter was 13,034 feet. Operated completions during the fourth quarter consisted of 20 Wolfcamp A wells, eight Lower Spraberry wells, five Wolfcamp B wells, one Jo Mill well and one Third Bone Spring well.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, the Company drilled 208 gross horizontal wells and turned 171 operated horizontal wells to production. The average lateral length for wells completed during the year ended 2020 was 10,585 feet, and consisted of 87 Wolfcamp A wells, 25 Lower Spraberry wells, 21 Wolfcamp B wells, 17 Middle Spraberry wells, 11 Second Bone Spring wells, six Third Bone Spring wells and four Jo Mill wells.

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Diamondback's fourth quarter 2020 net loss was $739 million, or $4.68 per diluted share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled below) was $130 million, or $0.82 per diluted share. Fourth quarter 2020 net loss includes a non-cash impairment charge of $1,022 million as a result of the lower SEC Pricing because of the sharp decline in commodity prices.

Fourth quarter 2020 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $528 million. Adjusted EBITDA net of non-controlling interest was $475 million.

Fourth quarter 2020 average unhedged realized prices were $38.64 per barrel of oil, $1.35 per Mcf of natural gas and $14.68 per barrel of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total equivalent unhedged price of $27.41 per BOE.

Diamondback's cash operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $6.87 per BOE, including LOE of $3.38 per BOE, cash G&A expenses of $0.51 per BOE, production and ad valorem taxes of $1.71 per BOE and gathering and transportation expenses of $1.27 per BOE.

As of December 31, 2020, Diamondback had $61 million in standalone cash and $23 million of borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility, with approximately $1.98 billion available for future borrowing under the facility and $2.04 billion of total liquidity.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Diamondback spent $197 million on drilling and completion, $7 million on midstream, $12 million on infrastructure and $10 million on non-operated properties, for total capital cash expenditures of $226 million. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company spent $1.55 billion on drilling and completion, $140 million on midstream, $108 million on infrastructure and $58 million on non-operated properties, for total capital cash expenditures of $1.86 billion.

RESERVES

Ryder Scott Company, L.P. prepared estimates of Diamondback's proved reserves as of December 31, 2020. Reference prices of $39.57 per barrel of oil and $1.99 per MMbtu of natural gas were used in accordance with applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Realized prices with applicable differentials were $38.06 per barrel of oil, $0.09 per Mcf of natural gas and $10.83 per barrel of natural gas liquids.

Proved reserves at year-end 2020 of 1,316 MMBOE represent a 17% increase over year-end 2019 reserves. Proved developed reserves increased by 8% to 817 MMBOE (62% of total proved reserves) as of December 31, 2020, reflecting the continued development of the Company's horizontal well inventory. Proved undeveloped reserves ("PUD" or "PUDs") increased to 500 MMBOE, a 36% increase over year-end 2019, and are comprised of 666 locations, of which 149 are in the Delaware Basin. Crude oil represents 58% of Diamondback's total proved reserves.

Net proved reserve additions of 299 MMBOE resulted in a reserve replacement ratio of 272% (defined as the sum of extensions, discoveries, revisions, purchases and divestitures, divided by annual production). The organic reserve replacement ratio was 269% (defined as the sum of extensions, discoveries and revisions, divided by annual production).

Extensions and discoveries of reserves were the primary contributor to the increase in reserves totaling 302 MMBOE followed by net purchases of reserves totaling 3 MMBOE, with divestitures of 1 MMBOE and downward revisions of 6 MMBOE. PDP extensions accounted for 22% of the total increase in reserves. PDP extensions were the result of 129 wells in which the Company has a working interest, and PUD extensions were the result of 277 new locations in which the Company has a working interest. Net acquisitions of reserves of 3 MMBOE were the net result of acquisitions of 3.5 MMBOE and divestitures of 0.5 MMBOE. Downward revisions of 6.3 MMBOE were primarily the result of negative revisions due to lower commodity pricing of 54.6 MMBOE, which were partially offset by positive revisions of 23.1 MMBOE associated with a reduction in LOE, resulting in a total negative pricing revision of 31.6 MMBOE. Downgrades of 31.1 MMBOE were predominantly from changes in the corporate development plan. These revisions were offset by positive performance revisions of 56.4 MMBOE associated with less gas flaring and a corresponding increase in NGL recoveries. Downward revisions of 78.2 MMBO were primarily the result of negative revisions due to lower commodity pricing of 25.3 MMBO, which were partially offset by positive revisions of 11.6 MMBO associated with a reduction in LOE, resulting in total negative pricing revision of 13.7 MMBO. Downgrades of 19.6 MMBO were predominantly from changes in the corporate development plan. Of the negative 44.9 MMBO performance revisions, 35.7 MMBO were associated with changes to PDP estimates and 9.3 MMBO were associated with changes to PUD type curves.

The SEC PUD guidelines allow a company to book PUD reserves associated with projects that are to occur within the next five years. With its current development plan, the Company expects to continue its strong PUD conversion ratio in 2021 by converting an estimated 30% of its PUDs to a Proved Developed category, and develop 80% of the consolidated 2021 year-end PUD reserves by the end of 2023.

Oil (MBbls) Liquids (MBbls) Gas (MMcf) MBOE Proved Reserves As of December 31, 2019 710,903 230,203 1,118,811 1,127,574 Extensions and discoveries 191,009 58,410 316,035 302,092 Revisions of previous estimates (78,244 ) 21,927 300,160 (6,290 ) Purchase of reserves in place 2,124 778 3,512 3,487 Divestitures (209 ) (141 ) (905 ) (501 ) Production (66,182 ) (21,981 ) (130,549 ) (109,921 ) Proved Reserves As of December 31, 2020 759,401 289,196 1,607,064 1,316,441

Diamondback's exploration and development costs in 2020 were $1,479 million. PD F&D costs were $9.65/BOE. PD F&D costs are defined as exploration and development costs, excluding midstream, divided by the sum of reserves associated with transfers from proved undeveloped reserves at year-end 2019 including any associated revisions in 2020 and extensions and discoveries placed on production during 2019. Drill bit F&D costs were $5.00/BOE including the effects of all revisions including pricing revisions. Drill bit F&D costs are defined as the exploration and development costs, excluding midstream, divided by the sum of extensions, discoveries and revisions.

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 (In millions) Acquisition costs: Proved properties $ 13 $ 194 $ 5,665 Unproved properties 106 418 5,818 Development costs 381 956 493 Exploration costs 1,098 1,915 1,090 Total $ 1,598 $ 3,483 $ 13,066

FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE

Below is Diamondback's guidance for the full year 2021, which gives effect to the pending Guidon acquisition that is expected to close on February 26, 2021. This guidance does not take into effect the pending QEP acquisition which, pending stockholder approval, is expected to close shortly after the stockholder meeting scheduled for March 16, 2021.

2021 Guidance 2021 Guidance Diamondback Energy, Inc. Viper Energy Partners LP Total net production – MBOE/d 308.0 - 325.0 24.50 - 26.50 Oil production – MBO/d 178.0 - 185.0 14.75 - 16.00 Unit costs ($/BOE) Lease operating expenses, including workovers $3.90 - $4.30 G&A Cash G&A $0.45 - $0.55 $0.60 - $0.80 Non-cash equity-based compensation $0.30 - $0.40 $0.10 - $0.25 DD&A $8.75 - $10.75 $9.50 - $10.50 Interest expense (net of interest income) $1.60 - $1.80 $3.00 - $3.50 Gathering and transportation $1.25 - $1.35 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue)(a) 7 % 7 % Corporate tax rate (% of pre-tax income) 23 % Gross horizontal wells drilled (net) 180 - 200 (156 - 172) Gross horizontal wells completed (net) 215 - 235 (197 - 215) Average lateral length (Ft.) ~10,100' Midland Basin well costs per lateral foot $520 - $580 Delaware Basin well costs per lateral foot $720 - $800 Midland Basin net lateral feet (%) ~75% Delaware Basin net lateral feet (%) ~25% Capital Budget ($ - million) Operated horizontal drilling and completion $1,070 - $1,210 Non-operated capital and capital workovers $150 - $170 Midstream (ex. long-haul pipeline investments) $60 - $80 Infrastructure and Environmental $70 - $90 2021 Capital Spend $1,350 - $1,550

(a) Includes production taxes of 4.6% for crude oil and 7.5% for natural gas and NGLs and ad valorem taxes.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions, except share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104 $ 123 Restricted cash 4 5 Accounts receivable: Joint interest and other, net 56 186 Oil and natural gas sales, net 281 429 Inventories 33 37 Derivative instruments 1 46 Income tax receivable 100 19 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23 24 Total current assets 602 869 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method of accounting ($7,493 million and $9,207 million

excluded from amortization at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 27,377 25,782 Midstream assets 1,013 931 Other property, equipment and land 138 125 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (12,314 ) (5,003 ) Property and equipment, net 16,214 21,835 Funds held in escrow 51 — Equity method investments 533 479 Derivative instruments — 7 Deferred income taxes, net 73 142 Investment in real estate, net 101 109 Other assets 45 90 Total assets $ 17,619 $ 23,531 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 71 $ 179 Accrued capital expenditures 186 475 Current maturities of long-term debt 191 — Other accrued liabilities 302 304 Revenues and royalties payable 237 278 Derivative instruments 249 27 Total current liabilities 1,236 1,263 Long-term debt 5,624 5,371 Derivative instruments 57 — Asset retirement obligations 108 94 Deferred income taxes 783 1,886 Other long-term liabilities 7 11 Total liabilities 7,815 8,625 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 158,088,182 and 159,002,338

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 12,656 12,357 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (3,864 ) 890 Total Diamondback Energy, Inc. stockholders’ equity 8,794 13,249 Non-controlling interest 1,010 1,657 Total equity 9,804 14,906 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,619 $ 23,531





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, $ in millions except per share data, shares in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid sales $ 754 $ 1,089 $ 2,756 $ 3,887 Midstream services 13 13 50 64 Other operating income 2 2 7 13 Total revenues 769 1,104 2,813 3,964 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 93 126 425 490 Production and ad valorem taxes 47 68 195 248 Gathering and transportation 35 34 140 88 Midstream services expense 24 31 105 91 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 268 401 1,304 1,447 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,022 790 6,021 790 General and administrative expenses 24 36 88 104 Asset retirement obligation accretion 2 1 7 7 Other operating expense — 1 4 4 Total costs and expenses 1,515 1,488 8,289 3,269 Income (loss) from operations (746 ) (384 ) (5,476 ) 695 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (50 ) (39 ) (197 ) (172 ) Other income (expense), net 1 (1 ) 2 4 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (163 ) (111 ) (81 ) (108 ) Gain (loss) on revaluation of investment — 1 (9 ) 5 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (56 ) (5 ) (56 ) Income (loss) from equity investments — (6 ) (10 ) (6 ) Total other income (expense), net (212 ) (212 ) (300 ) (333 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (958 ) (596 ) (5,776 ) 362 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (202 ) (124 ) (1,104 ) 47 Net income (loss) (756 ) (472 ) (4,672 ) 315 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (17 ) 15 (155 ) 75 Net income (loss) attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ (739 ) $ (487 ) $ (4,517 ) $ 240 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (4.68 ) $ (3.04 ) $ (28.59 ) $ 1.47 Diluted $ (4.68 ) $ (3.04 ) $ (28.59 ) $ 1.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 157,975 159,998 157,976 163,493 Diluted 157,975 160,154 157,976 163,843 Dividends declared per share $ 0.40 $ 0.3750 $ 1.525 $ 0.9375





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (756 ) $ (472 ) $ (4,672 ) $ 315 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities: Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (202 ) (124 ) (1,042 ) 47 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,022 790 6,021 790 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 268 401 1,304 1,447 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 56 5 56 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 163 111 81 108 Cash received (paid) on settlement of derivative instruments (38 ) 47 250 80 Equity-based compensation expense 10 21 37 48 Other 1 8 37 15 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (48 ) (71 ) 217 (187 ) Income tax receivable — — (62 ) — Prepaid expenses and other 3 21 2 29 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2 ) 7 (20 ) (129 ) Revenues and royalties payable 18 71 (41 ) 135 Other (36 ) 21 1 (15 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 403 887 2,118 2,739 Cash flows from investing activities: Drilling, completions and non-operated additions to oil and natural gas properties (207 ) (674 ) (1,611 ) (2,557 ) Infrastructure additions to oil and natural gas properties (12 ) (16 ) (108 ) (120 ) Additions to midstream assets (7 ) (58 ) (140 ) (244 ) Acquisitions of leasehold interests (30 ) (132 ) (119 ) (443 ) Acquisitions of mineral interests (1 ) (13 ) (66 ) (333 ) Funds held in escrow (51 ) 7 (51 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets 61 (1 ) 63 300 Investment in real estate — — — (1 ) Contributions to equity method investments (12 ) (260 ) (102 ) (485 ) Other 13 3 33 (5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (246 ) (1,144 ) (2,101 ) (3,888 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit facilities 213 941 1,130 2,350 Repayments under credit facilities (240 ) (2,550 ) (1,478 ) (3,718 ) Proceeds from senior notes — 3,469 997 3,469 Repayment of senior notes — (1,250 ) (239 ) (1,250 ) Proceeds from joint venture (7 ) (3 ) 40 39 Premium on extinguishment of debt — (44 ) (2 ) (44 ) Debt issuance costs — (11 ) (11 ) (18 ) Public offering costs — (1 ) — (41 ) Proceeds from public offerings — — — 1,106 Repurchased shares under buyback program — (193 ) (98 ) (593 ) Repurchased units under buyback program (39 ) — (39 ) — Dividends to stockholders (59 ) (30 ) (236 ) (112 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest (16 ) (43 ) (93 ) (122 ) Other — — (8 ) (4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (148 ) 285 (37 ) 1,062 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9 28 (20 ) (87 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 99 100 128 215 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 108 $ 128 $ 108 $ 128 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid, net of capitalized interest $ 135 $ 122 $ 235 $ 237





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Selected Operating Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 16,173 17,937 66,182 68,518 Natural gas (MMcf) 34,067 28,219 130,549 97,613 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 5,655 5,078 21,981 18,498 Combined volumes (MBOE)(1) 27,506 27,718 109,921 103,285 Daily oil volumes (BO/d)(2) 175,793 194,972 180,825 187,721 Daily combined volumes (BOE/d)(2) 298,978 301,284 300,331 282,972 Average Prices: Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 38.64 $ 54.74 $ 36.41 $ 51.87 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) $ 1.35 $ 1.07 $ 0.82 $ 0.68 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) $ 14.68 $ 15.15 $ 10.87 $ 14.42 Combined ($ per BOE) $ 27.41 $ 39.28 $ 25.07 $ 37.63 Oil, hedged ($ per Bbl)(3) $ 37.35 $ 54.69 $ 40.34 $ 51.96 Natural gas, hedged ($ per Mcf)(3) $ 0.97 $ 1.15 $ 0.67 $ 0.86 Natural gas liquids, hedged ($ per Bbl)(3) $ 14.50 $ 15.93 $ 10.83 $ 15.20 Average price, hedged ($ per BOE)(3) $ 26.14 $ 39.48 $ 27.26 $ 38.00 Average Costs per BOE: Lease operating expenses $ 3.38 $ 4.52 $ 3.87 $ 4.74 Production and ad valorem taxes 1.71 2.46 1.77 2.40 Gathering and transportation expense 1.27 1.25 1.27 0.86 General and administrative - cash component 0.51 0.54 0.46 0.54 Total operating expense - cash $ 6.87 $ 8.77 $ 7.37 $ 8.54 General and administrative - non-cash component $ 0.36 $ 0.73 $ 0.34 $ 0.46 Depletion $ 8.98 $ 14.03 $ 11.30 $ 13.54 Interest expense, net $ 1.82 $ 1.40 $ 1.79 $ 1.66

(1) Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) The volumes presented are based on actual results and are not calculated using the rounded numbers in the table above.

(3) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices. Our calculation of such effects includes realized gains and losses on cash settlements for matured commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net, interest expense, net, depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments, impairment and abandonments related to equity method investments, (gain) loss on revaluation of investment, loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, capitalized equity-based compensation expense, other non-cash transactions and provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States’ generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to more effectively evaluate the Company’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company adds the items listed above to net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. The Company’s computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss):

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (756 ) $ (472 ) $ (4,672 ) $ 315 Non-cash loss on derivative instruments, net 125 158 331 188 Interest expense, net 50 39 197 172 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 270 401 1,311 1,451 Depreciation and interest expense related to equity method

investments 12 1 32 3 Impairment and abandonments related to equity method investments — — 17 — (Gain) loss on revaluation of investment — (1 ) 9 (5 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 56 5 56 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,022 790 6,021 790 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 14 29 53 65 Capitalized equity-based compensation expense (4 ) (8 ) (16 ) (17 ) Other non-cash transactions (3 ) — — — Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (202 ) (124 ) (1,104 ) 47 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 528 869 $ 2,184 $ 3,065 Less: Adjustment for non-controlling interest 53 42 142 116 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc. $ 475 $ 827 $ 2,042 $ 2,949

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net loss adjusted for non-cash loss on derivative instruments, net, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, and related income tax adjustments. The Company’s computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net loss:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Adjusted Net Income (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Pre-Tax Amounts Amounts Per Diluted Share Net loss $ (756 ) $ (4.77 ) Non-cash loss on derivative instruments, net 125 0.79 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 1,022 6.44 Adjusted net income excluding above items 391 2.46 Income tax adjustment for above items (242 ) (1.53 ) Adjusted net income(1) 149 0.94 Less: Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest(1) 19 0.12 Adjusted net income attributable to Diamondback Energy, Inc.(1) $ 130 $ 0.82 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 157,975 Diluted 158,587

(1) Calculated using diluted shares (non-GAAP)

Operating cash flow before working capital changes, which is a non-GAAP financial measure representing net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in operating assets and liabilities. The Company believes operating cash flow before working capital changes is an accepted measure of an oil and natural gas company’s ability to generate cash used to fund exploration, development and acquisition activities and service debt or pay dividends. The Company also uses this measure because adjusted operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. This allows the Company to compare its operating performance with that of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure.

Additionally, the Company provides Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Free Cash Flow is cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital in excess of cash capital expenditures. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as it provides a measure to compare both cash flow from operating activities and additions to oil and natural gas properties across periods on a consistent basis. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as an indicator of operating performance. The Company's computation of operating cash flow before working capital changes and Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to operating cash flow before working capital changes and to Free Cash Flow:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Operating Cash Flow (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 403 $ 887 $ 2,118 $ 2,739 Less: Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and

liabilities: Accounts receivable (48 ) (71 ) 217 (187 ) Income tax receivable — — (62 ) — Accrued interest 3 21 2 29 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2 ) 7 (20 ) (129 ) Revenues and royalties payable 18 71 (41 ) 135 Other (36 ) 21 1 (15 ) Total working capital changes (65 ) 49 97 (167 ) Operating cash flow before working capital changes $ 468 $ 838 $ 2,021 $ 2,906





Diamondback Energy, Inc. Free Cash Flow (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating cash flow before working capital changes $ 468 $ 838 $ 2,021 $ 2,906 Drilling, completions and non-operated additions to oil

and natural gas properties (207 ) (674 ) (1,611 ) (2,557 ) Infrastructure additions to oil and natural gas properties (12 ) (16 ) (108 ) (120 ) Additions to midstream assets (7 ) (58 ) (140 ) (244 ) Total Cash CAPEX (226 ) (748 ) (1,859 ) (2,921 ) Free Cash Flow $ 242 $ 90 $ 162 $ (15 )

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO NET DEBT

The Company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position because the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

December 31, 2020 Net Q4 Borrowings/(Repayments) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in millions) Diamondback Energy, Inc.(a)(b) $ 4,713 $ 16 $ 4,697 $ 4,391 Viper Energy Partners LP(b) 564 (43 ) 607 597 Rattler Midstream LP(b) 579 (6 ) 585 424 Total debt 5,856 $ (33 ) 5,889 5,412 Cash and cash equivalents (104 ) (92 ) (123 ) Net debt $ 5,752 $ 5,797 $ 5,289

(a) Includes $191 million of debt which matures on September 1, 2021.

(b) Excludes debt issuance costs, discounts and premiums.

PV-10

PV-10 is the Company's estimate of the present value of the future net revenues from proved oil and natural gas reserves after deducting estimated production and ad valorem taxes, future capital costs and operating expenses, but before deducting any estimates of future income taxes. The estimated future net revenues are discounted at an annual rate of 10% to determine their "present value." The Company believes PV-10 to be an important measure for evaluating the relative significance of its oil and natural gas properties and that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure of PV-10 provides useful information to investors because it is widely used by professional analysts and investors in evaluating oil and natural gas companies. Because there are many unique factors that can impact an individual company when estimating the amount of future income taxes to be paid, the Company believes the use of a pre-tax measure is valuable for evaluating the Company. The Company believes that PV-10 is a financial measure routinely used and calculated similarly by other companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The following table reconciles PV-10 to the Company's standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. PV-10 should not be considered as an alternative to the standardized measure as computed under GAAP.

(in millions) December 31, 2020 Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows $ 6,758 Add: Present value of future income tax discounted at 10% 267 PV-10 $ 7,025

DERIVATIVES

As of February 19, 2021 the Company has a total of 121.4 thousand barrels of crude oil per day protected in the first half of 2021 and 91.0 thousand barrels of crude oil per day protected in the second half of 2021, with 100% of those hedges having unlimited downside protection as a swap, put or collar. These hedge positions are consolidated to include hedges in place at Viper Energy Partners LP (“Viper”).

As of February 19, 2021, the Company had the following outstanding consolidated derivative contracts, including derivative contracts at Viper. The Company’s derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing and Crude Oil Brent pricing and with natural gas derivative settlements based on the New York Mercantile Exchange Henry Hub pricing. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 1H 2022 2H 2022 Swaps - WTI (Cushing)



5,000 2,000 — — — — $ 45.46 $ 47.35 — — — — Swaps - WTI (Magellan East Houston)



5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 — — $ 37.78 $ 37.78 $ 37.78 $ 37.78 — — Swaps - Crude Brent Oil



5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 — — $ 41.62 $ 41.62 $ 41.62 $ 41.62 — — Costless Collars - WTI (Cushing) 37,000 15,000 12,000 19,000 — — Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 34.95 $ 33.00 $ 32.50 $ 37.11 — — Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) $ 45.17 $ 45.33 $ 44.59 $ 50.71 — — Costless Collars - WTI (Magellan East Houston) — — 5,000 — — — Long Put Price ($/Bbl) — — $ 45.00 — — — Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) — — $ 57.90 — — — Costless Collars - Crude Brent Oil(1) 82,000 82,000 62,000 64,000 8,950 — Long Put Price ($/Bbl) $ 39.04 $ 39.40 $ 39.61 $ 39.78 $ 45.00 — Ceiling Price ($/Bbl) $ 48.51 $ 48.84 $ 48.42 $ 48.90 $ 61.35 — Short Puts - Crude Brent Oil



— — — — 5,000 5,000 — — — — $ 35.00 $ 35.00 Basis Swaps - WTI (Midland)



21,278 23,000 18,000 18,000 — — $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 0.93 $ 0.93 — — Roll Swaps - WTI



20,611 37,000 25,000 25,000 — — $ 0.09 $ 0.19 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 — —

(1) Includes 18,000 BO/d of Q1 2022 Brent costless collars

Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 1H 2022 2H 2022 Natural Gas Swaps - Henry Hub



206,889 220,000 220,000 220,000 — — $ 2.66 $ 2.67 $ 2.67 $ 2.67 — — Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Waha Hub



230,000 250,000 250,000 250,000 130,000 130,000 $ -0.69 $ -0.66 $ -0.66 $ -0.66 $ -0.40 $ -0.40





Natural Gas Liquids (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 1H 2022 2H 2022 Natural Gas Liquids Swaps - Mont Belvieu Propane



1,311 2,000 2,000 2,000 — — $ 29.40 $ 29.40 $ 29.40 $ 29.40 — —

