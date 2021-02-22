Insights from Pr. Sven Francque and Dr. Kris V. Kowdley on PBC, a chronic, cholestatic, autoimmune liver disease with high unmet medical needs despite available therapies

Peak sales for elafibranor as potential second line treatment for PBC estimated at $515 million in 2035 on a total market of $1.5bn in 2035 according to research commissioned by GENFIT from IQVIA

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; February 22, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today discusses the highlights from its KOL Analyst Event on Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), the therapeutic landscape and commercial opportunity. The event focused on GENFIT’s new priority program. It provided KOL insights on PBC, details on GENFIT’s Phase 2 data recently published in the Journal of Hepatology, highlights on the ongoing ELATIVE™ Phase 3 clinical trial, and projections on elafibranor’s commercial opportunity. The PBC KOL analyst event replay can be accessed here .

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented: “GENFIT has completed its restructuring efforts and we are now implementing our new corporate strategy announced last fall. R&D is focused on several key priority programs that we will present in more detail this summer. We have significantly reduced our cash burn from operations with a goal to reach roughly 50% of our 2020 cash burn in 2022, and with a 40% workforce reduction, we are a leaner organization with a specialty focus. We have renegotiated our debt which is less than half of what it was and is rescheduled to be due at the end of 2025. We are now fully committed to the successful execution of our PBC program and in particular our ELATIVE™ Phase 3 trial which began 5 months ago. In this context we felt it was useful to have an in-depth presentation of this exciting opportunity.”

What is PBC?

PBC is a severe chronic, cholestatic, autoimmune liver disease causing injury to the intrahepatic bile ducts, resulting in liver injury and cirrhosis. There is no known cure for PBC, and at present there are only two approved treatment options for first or second line treatment. The disease symptoms – pruritus and fatigue – are not addressed by existing therapies and ~40% of patients are non or partial responders to first line therapy1, resulting in a highly underserved patient population.

Pr. Sven Francque, Chairman of the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology of the University Hospital Antwerp, commented: “PBC is a serious liver disease, and unfortunately, we still see patients who inevitably progress to later stages, developing decompensated cirrhosis and requiring a liver transplant, confirming the significant need for novel PBC therapies. Clinical studies have demonstrated that PPAR alpha and PPAR delta agonists have positive effects on PBC patients. Elafibranor activates both PPAR alpha and delta simultaneously, therefore we can hypothesize a synergistic effect to potentially enhance the positive outcome in PBC patients.”

Dr. Kris V. Kowdley, Director, Liver Institute Northwest, Clinical Professor Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, Washington State University added: “PBC can be a debilitating disease with a profound impact on a patient’s quality of life. As one of my patients explained during the call, the most difficult symptom remains pruritus, a severe itching causing extreme discomfort which is experienced as a real burden. Finding a treatment that could halt the progression of the disease and concurrently improve symptoms would address many of the existing challenges faced by patients with PBC.”

PBC Commercial Opportunity

PBC represents a significant market opportunity for GENFIT as the disease has a clear regulatory pathway and is well understood by payors and KOLs. IQVIA, a recognized leader in research and consulting services for the pharmaceutical industry, was commissioned by GENFIT to conduct three comprehensive market research studies evaluating the potential market opportunity, should it be granted regulatory approval, of elafibranor as a second line treatment.

The total PBC market is estimated to reach $1.5 billion annually in 2035, and elafibranor, if approved, could achieve $515 million in peak year revenue, as second line treatment for patients with PBC that cannot benefit from the first line therapy.

Julien Perrier, VP Global Account at IQVIA, commented: “It is estimated that 90,000 patients could be treated with elafibranor by 2030, if approved. Our payer and KOL research, based on a robust methodology involving 28 KOLs, 240 healthcare professionals and 15 US and EU payors, showed that elafibranor is considered to have the potential for a strongly differentiated profile in terms of safety, efficacy, and improvement on pruritus. Our research model, based on conservative assumptions, shows that elafibranor’s profile could potentially justify a market penetration of ~32% in the United States and ~22% in the EU in 2035.”

