GONZALES, La., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Craig Demarest as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective February 22, 2021. Demarest has more than 30 years of experience in financial positions including auditor, controller and chief financial officer. He replaces former CFO Olivia Elliott, who became President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company on January 4, 2021.



Most recently, Demarest was Chief Financial Officer of Carbo Ceramics Inc., based in Houston, Texas. Prior to that, he served almost 15 years in corporate controller positions at Tidewater Inc., based in New Orleans, Louisiana. At Tidewater, he advanced to Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, a position that he held from June 2008 to December 2018. He also spent almost 17 years with KPMG LLP in New Orleans, beginning in 1987 as a staff auditor and serving as an Audit Partner of the firm from 1999 to 2004.

“Craig’s broad financial expertise will be a valuable addition to our management team. We look forward to his contributions and leadership as we continue to manage Crown Crafts as a financially strong company dedicated to providing consistent returns to shareholders,” said Elliott.

Demarest earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Louisiana State University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

