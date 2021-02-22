OTTAWA, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Peace and Diplomacy will host a panel on February 24th, 2021 (7:00-8:00 PM ET) to reflect on past challenges, as well as discuss the short-, medium-, and long-term considerations for Canada-China relations. Alongside our panel of esteemed foreign policy experts, this event will feature opening remarks from Canadian Senator Yuen Pau Woo of British Columbia. Register to attend for free on our website (https://peacediplomacy.org/2021/02/15/panel-feb24-assessing-canada-china-relations-challenges-and-opportunities/)



As the global power structure continues to shift and China grows as an economic and industrial power, it is critical for Canada to revisit its policies and examine opportunities for pragmatic engagement. The Canada-China bilateral relationship reached a low point in 2018 when Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China following Canada’s arrest of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou on an extradition request by Washington. Instead of celebrating half a century of bilateral ties, both countries have insisted that the other is at fault for the deteriorating relations.

Opening remarks

Honourable Yuen Pau Woo : Independent Senator representing British Columbia, former President and CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (2005-2014).

Panelists

Dr. Paul Evans : Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, University of British Columbia

Dr. Henry Wang : President, Centre for China and Globalization (CCG)

Graham Shantz : President, Canada-China Business Council (CCBC)

Dr. Wenran Jiang : Advisor, Asia Program, Institute for Peace & Diplomacy (IPD)

