TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, announced today that it has granted stock options (the “Options”) to its directors, officers and employees to purchase up to 1,100,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.495. The Options will vest in four equal tranches on each of August 22, 2021; February 22, 2022; August 22, 2022 and February 22, 2023 and expire on February 22, 2024.



Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

