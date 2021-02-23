All-ages and all-abilities invited to celebrate the island lifestyle with a fun, virtual run

Sign up and receive a Margaritaville Run t-shirt, branded medal, custom margarita kit, and more

Registration opens on National Margarita Day, Monday, February 22, at MargaritavilleRun.com



CORONADO ISLAND, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s the most relaxed race experience outside of Key West and the perfect pour of motivation to get out the door; the Margaritaville Run will launch registration on Monday, February 22 – National Margarita Day.

It’s 5 kilometers somewhere (3.1 miles), and virtual race participants have the option to run or walk the distance anywhere, whether it’s on the beach, trail, or sidewalk. All race entrants will receive an official Margaritaville Run t-shirt, exclusive finisher’s medal, a custom race bib, and a margarita making kit* shipped directly to each participant.

“At the Margaritaville Run, we are committed to good times, not fast times. This virtual race is all about setting a goal, escaping to paradise wherever you are and completing the distance,” said Jamie Monroe, race director. "Not only is this the first race where participants receive a margarita kit at the finish line, the virtual Margaritaville Run is the perfect way to embody living the active Margaritaville lifestyle and receive some unbelievable race swag for your achievement.”

The Margaritaville Run features 3 registration options, including the yearlong Margaritaville Challenge. The Challenge consists of completing at least 75 miles, walking or jogging, by tallying your daily physical activity before December 25, 2021. All challenge participants will receive a pair of flip-flops, a “75” finisher’s medal charm, plus a custom race bib, an official Margaritaville Run t-shirt, a medal, and a margarita making kit.

“We’re excited to hit the virtual starting line in a time when we could all use a change in latitude. From experienced runners to those who prefer to jog or walk, the steps will seem easier in the Margaritaville state of mind,” added Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer of Margaritaville.

Registration for the Margaritaville Run opens on National Margarita Day, Monday, February 22 and will stay open until December 25, 2021. Anyone interested in participating can learn more and register at MargaritavilleRun.com.

*Sorry, tequila not included!

Download

Event Logo and Finisher Medal Photo

Media Contact

Dan Cruz, 619-925-7671

Dancruz8@me.com