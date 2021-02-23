Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR THE SOLICITATION TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY SECURITIES OF THE ETHER FUND (THE “FUND”) IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: QETH.UN, QETH.U) The Ether Fund (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that it has completed private placements in January 2021, accepted by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), aggregating 2,017,956 Class A units of the Fund (“Units”). Following a four-month statutory hold period, investors in the private placements may elect to sell their Units on the TSX. Units are listed on the TSX under QETH.UN and QETH.U.



The Fund seeks to provide its Unitholders with (a) exposure to digital currency Ether (“ETH”) and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of ETH; and (b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

The Fund acquires assets from reputable ETH trading platforms and OTC counterparties, in order to provide investors with a convenient and safer alternative to a direct investment in ETH. Gemini Trust Company, LLC, a trust company licensed by the New York State Department of Financial Services, acts as sub-custodian of the Fund’s assets. 3iQ believes an investment in ETH will provide investors with a low-correlated asset class which will complement traditional investment strategies.

3iQ is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of the Fund.

About 3iQ Corp.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ Corp. (“3iQ”) is Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$2.2 billion in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public listed bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund. Gaining access to digital assets such as bitcoin and ETH can be daunting, costly, and inconvenient. 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ and The Bitcoin Fund and The Ether Fund, visit www.3iQ.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp.

Contact Information

Fred Pye – Chairman and CEO

E: fred.pye@3iQ.ca

P: +1 (416) 639-2130

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

The distribution of this announcement and any offering or issue of the Fund’s securities in any jurisdiction other than Canada may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws or regulations of such jurisdictions.

In particular, subject to certain exceptions, this announcement should not be distributed, forwarded, transmitted or otherwise disseminated in or into the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The Fund’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within, into or in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or except in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Neither this announcement, nor the fact that it has been disseminated, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any future information that we distribute.