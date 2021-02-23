NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

23 February 2021

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”)

Outcome of Auction Process

The Board of G4S notes the recent announcements by Garda World Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”) declaring that its cash offer of 235 pence per G4S share is final and will not be revised (the “Final GardaWorld Offer”) and that Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) has confirmed to the Takeover Panel that it will not revise its cash offer of 245 pence per G4S share (the “Final Allied Universal Offer”). The Allied Universal announcement (the “Allied Announcement”) containing details regarding the Final Allied Universal Offer and further regulatory approvals received is available in the Regulated Auction Process section at www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

The price of the Final Allied Universal Offer is superior to the price of the Final GardaWorld Offer. Accordingly, the G4S Directors unanimously recommend that G4S shareholders accept the Final Allied Universal Offer, and in order to ensure the successful closing of the Final Allied Universal Offer, urge G4S shareholders to accept immediately. The Final Allied Universal offer price of 245 pence per G4S share represents:

a premium of approximately 68 per cent. to the closing price of 146 pence per G4S share on 11 September 2020 (being the last business day before commencement of the offer period);



a premium of approximately 91 per cent. to the three-month volume weighted average closing price of 128 pence per G4S share on 11 September 2020;



a premium of approximately 11 per cent. to the highest closing price of 222 pence per G4S share for the 52-week period ended 11 September 2020;



a premium of approximately 4 per cent. to the Final GardaWorld Offer.

The Final Allied Universal Offer values the issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of G4S at approximately £3.8billion.

Commenting on the Final Allied Universal Offer, John Connolly, Chairman of the G4S Board, said:

“Throughout this process, the G4S Board has prioritised the interests of the Company’s stakeholders. By successfully establishing a competitive process and providing offerors with equal access to extensive due diligence information, the Board has been able to maximise shareholder value and put in place important protections for employees.

Allied Universal’s final offer of 245p per share reflects the transformation of G4S under Ashley Almanza and his leadership team, supported by the impressive efforts of all G4S employees. The business has been fundamentally refocused and re-positioned as a global leader to address long-term growth in security markets, with a unique market footprint and industry-leading expertise.

We are therefore unanimously recommending it to our shareholders. This paves the way for a positive conclusion to the offer period and I would like to thank G4S employees and my fellow Board members for their work during this time.”

Commenting on the Final Allied Universal Offer, Ashley Almanza, Chief Executive Officer of G4S, said:

“G4S’s successful transformation into a focused global leader in security services has created substantial value for shareholders. This transformation has also made possible a combination with Allied Universal that creates a leader in integrated security with over 750,000 employees, industry-leading expertise and a strong global platform.

This unique combination will offer customers exceptional service and provides employees with an exciting future. I would like to thank my executive team and all G4S employees for the role that they have played in transforming G4S and the Board, our customers and our shareholders for their tremendous support.

Allied Universal is an outstanding company and we look forward to working with Steve Jones and his leadership team to support a successful integration, as a first step to creating a leading integrated security company.”

Updated recommendation

The G4S Directors, who have been so advised by Citi, J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Goldman Sachs and Lazard as to the financial terms of the Final Allied Universal Offer, consider the terms of the Final Allied Universal Offer to be fair and reasonable. In providing their advice to the G4S Directors, each of Citi, J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Goldman Sachs and Lazard have taken into account the G4S Directors’ commercial assessments. Citi and Lazard are providing independent financial advice to the G4S Directors for the purposes of Rule 3 of the Code.

The price of the Final Allied Universal Offer is superior to the price of the Final GardaWorld Offer. Accordingly, the G4S Directors unanimously recommend that G4S shareholders accept the Final Allied Universal Offer, as they have done in respect of their own G4S Shares (representing approximately 0.21 per cent. of the existing issued ordinary share capital of G4S), and in order to ensure the successful closing of the Final Allied Universal Offer, urge G4S shareholders to accept immediately.

The Takeover Panel has confirmed that, as agreed in the auction rules, the latest time by which either offeror must have satisfied the acceptance condition of its offer is 13.00 on 16 March 2021. Allied Universal has today announced that it has reduced the level of acceptances required to satisfy the acceptance condition to its offer from 90 per cent. to 75 per cent.

The Board notes that Allied Bidco has announced that it has obtained substantially all of the required antitrust approvals and foreign direct investment clearances in applicable jurisdictions and that it expects to obtain the limited number of remaining approvals and clearances within the timetable prescribed by the Code.

The Allied Announcement is available in the Regulated Auction Process and the Allied Universal sections on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

The G4S Directors advise G4S shareholders to take no action in relation to the Final GardaWorld Offer.

Notes to Editors

G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

Further Information

This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Final Allied Universal Offer or otherwise nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of G4S pursuant to the Final Allied Universal Offer in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable laws.

If you have accepted the GardaWorld offer but now wish to accept the Final Allied Universal Offer, you need to withdraw your acceptance of the GardaWorld offer and then accept the Final Allied Universal Offer. Instructions on how to withdraw any acceptance of the GardaWorld offer are set out in paragraph 5 of Section C of Part 2 of the GardaWorld offer document dated 17 October 2020.

If you have any questions relating how to withdraw any acceptance of the GardaWorld offer, please telephone Link Group on 0371 664 0321. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls from outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9.00 am—5.30 pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that Link Group cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes.

