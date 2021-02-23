THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION.



Acacia Pharma Group plc

Admission to Trading on Euronext Brussels



Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 23 February 2021, 08:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the "Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel products to improve the care of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy, announces that, further to the announcements on 18 February 2021 and 19 February 2021 regarding a placing of new ordinary shares in the Company (the "New Ordinary Shares") by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering (the “Placing”), 10,000,000 New Ordinary Shares have been issued and admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

The New Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Placing have the same rights and benefits as, and rank pari passu in all respects with, the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following issuance of the New Ordinary Shares, as per 23 February 2021, the Company's total issued share capital amounts to £1,993,789.02, represented by 99,689,451 ordinary shares with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury and has not issued any other voting securities. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 99,689,451. This number represents the denominator for purposes of notifications under transparency regulations.

On the basis of this information, shareholders of the Company can verify whether they are above or below one of the thresholds of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20% and so on, in multiples of five, of the total voting rights, and whether there is therefore an obligation to disclose that they have reached, exceeded or fallen below any such threshold in accordance with the Belgian Transparency Act of 2 May 2007. Notifications of major shareholdings must be sent by email to Acacia Pharma, for the attention of Ali Elsley at AliElsley@acaciapharma.com , as well as to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), at trp.fin@fsma.be .

The Company has in total 2,437,960 outstanding options and 2,861,500 Restricted Stock Units, for the benefit of current and former staff and the managers of the group, conferring entitlement to subscribe for a maximum total of 5,299,460 new ordinary shares, each conferring one voting right.

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, BARHEMSYS® (amisulpride injection) is marketed in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).

BYFAVO™ (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved and launched in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centered in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.

www.acaciapharma.com

