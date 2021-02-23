Ignitis Group will release its full-year 2020 results as well as 2021-2024 Strategic Plan on 26 February 2021. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. EET (GMT +2) on 2 March 2021.  

To join the earnings call please register at: www.ignitisevents.lt 

Questions can be directed in advance to Company’s IR, when registering for the earnings call or live during the call. 

Presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call:  

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations  

The annual report as well as a strategic plan will be available for download at:  

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations  


