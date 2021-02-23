To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
23 February 2021
Announcement no. 21/2021
Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S for the financial year 2020
On February 23, 2021, the Board of Directors has approved the Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S for the financial year 2020.
Please see attached files.
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50
E-mail ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk
Web: jyskerealkredit.dk
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
Attached files:
Jyske Realkredit Preliminary announcement of financial statements 2020.pdf
Jyske Realkredit Annual Report 2020.pdf
