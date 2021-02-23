



To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

23 February 2021

Announcement no. 21/2021

Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S for the financial year 2020

On February 23, 2021, the Board of Directors has approved the Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S for the financial year 2020.

Please see attached files.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50

E-mail ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:

Jyske Realkredit Preliminary announcement of financial statements 2020.pdf

Jyske Realkredit Annual Report 2020.pdf

Attachments