On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.
|Date of acquisition
|Number of shares
|% of total shares
|Average price (€)
|Highest price (€)
|Lowest price (€)
|18/02/2021
|80,000
|0.032%
|46.58
|47.49
|46.15
|19/02/2021
|50,000
|0.020%
|47.70
|48.15
|46.40
|Total for the week
|130,000
|0.053%
|47.01
|48.15
|46.15
|Total in 2021
|130,000
|0.053%
|47.01
|48.15
|46.15
All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here.
