On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisitionNumber of shares% of total sharesAverage price (€)Highest price (€)Lowest price (€)
18/02/202180,0000.032%46.5847.4946.15
19/02/202150,0000.020%47.7048.1546.40
Total for the week130,0000.053%47.0148.1546.15
Total in 2021130,0000.053%47.0148.1546.15

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene                                                             saskia.dheedene@eu.umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe              +32 2 227 70 68                                     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck           +32 2 227 74 34                                       aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com