Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced the appointment of Gino Ferru as Senior Vice President (SVP) and EMEAR General Manager. In his new role, Ferru will be responsible for identifying opportunities for customers, partners and developers, across industries, and will leverage the power of location intelligence to solve business problems. Ferru is replacing Fred Hessabi who has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer.

“I am very pleased to welcome Gino to our team leading the EMEAR region. Gino brings with him a wealth of Software- and Platform-as-a-Service sales expertise that he will use to enable customers to access advanced digital mapping technology and create innovative, location-driven applications,” said Fred Hessabi, HERE Chief Customer Officer.

Ferru joins HERE from The Netherlands’ Salesforce team where he was Area Vice President since 2019. In that role, he was focused on strategic accounts and solution integrator partners for the CRM platform giant in many industries including Transportation & Logistics and Technology.

Prior to Salesforce, Ferru worked at C3.ai and SAP. At C3.ai, he secured landmark wins with Royal Dutch Shell and international insulation manufacture, Knauf Insulation. While at SAP, he held several senior sales leadership roles, most recently as Regional Vice President for Strategic Customers in Northern Europe. In this position, he was responsible for 60 accounts across France, UKI, Nordics and Benelux.

Ferru holds an undergraduate degree from Tilburg University in Business Management and an MBA from NIMBAS, Bradford – Graduate School of Management. Ferru will be based in Amsterdam.

