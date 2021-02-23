Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release February 23, 2021, at 10:00 Finnish time



In the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor published on February 18, 2021 at 9:05 Finnish time was incorrectly stated that the dividend and repayment of capital will be paid on April 8, 2021. The correct payment date is April 12, 2021. The correct date has been added to the attachment in this stock exchange release.

Espoo, February 23, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com

Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016–2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

Attachment