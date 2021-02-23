BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatsby, Inc., creators of the GatsbyJS open-source project, today announced the availability of a comprehensive suite of support and professional services offerings for enterprise website owners and design firms to optimize the development, builds, deployment and operation of Gatsby-powered sites. For owners and operators of mission-critical websites and applications, Gatsby Support provides access to assistance from the team behind GatsbyJS for any challenges that may arise. Gatsby Concierge Bundles include Gatsby Support plus specific professional services programs that can help organizations optimize the development or performance of their web property, whether for an existing site or a new site that is migrating to Gatsby. The new offerings are available for organizations using Gatsby Cloud or running sites on other infrastructure.
Gatsby Support
Gatsby Support delivers access to the highly qualified Gatsby Support Team, which provides the assistance users need to resolve most issues quickly and efficiently. The support team will also work closely with Gatsby engineering if any supported issues require escalation. Gatsby Support is available in three tiers – Bronze, Silver and Gold – with differing response times, services, and contact channels.
Gatsby Concierge Bundles
Gatsby Concierge Bundles include Gatsby Support plus a defined professional services program targeting a specific area of interest:
Custom Concierge Bundles that include more than one professional services engagement are also available.
More information about Gatsby Support and Gatsby Concierge Bundles is available on the www.gatsbyjs.com website.
About Gatsby, Inc.
Gatsby, Inc. is the creator of GatsbyJS, the leading Jamstack frontend framework and static site generator for React. GatsbyJS enables organizations to build highly performant, secure websites that can integrate data from multiple content management systems and other end points using its unique content hub architecture. Gatsby offers Gatsby Cloud, a turnkey SaaS solution for building, previewing, deploying and managing Gatsby-based websites plus support and professional services to help organizations build modern websites. GatsbyJS is used in industries including financial services, retail, ecommerce, hospitality, SaaS and gaming by companies, including Venmo, Little Caesars, Braun, Raleigh, Quip, Figma, Meetup, Headspace, Draft Kings and Nintendo. Gatsby, Inc. is funded by Index Ventures, CRV and Trinity Ventures. Visit www.gatsbyjs.com to learn more.
