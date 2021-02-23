Los Angeles, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support rapid growth, IVF services company Ovation® Fertility has recently added four new individuals to its leadership team, and has promoted three individuals to newly created management roles.
The new hires and promotions add new layers of management expertise to lead the company through expected expansion and planned program development in 2021.
“By adding talent to our leadership team, we are growing the bench strength needed to support our rapid growth, strengthen our relationships with our partner physicians, and enhance the services that we provide to help people grow their families through advanced fertility treatment,” says Ovation President Conor Beardsley. “We are also happy to offer some of our top talent much-deserved promotions into key positions. Their knowledge is one of Ovation’s greatest assets, and they will take the lead on several mission-critical projects that we have under way in 2021.”
About Ovation Fertility
Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.
