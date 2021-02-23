New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Teledentistry Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component ; Delivery Mode ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027568/?utm_source=GNW



Teledentistry uses imaging, electronic information, communication technologies including data communications, and interactive audio and video communication.It stores and forwards the technologies to support and provide dental care diagnosis, consultation, treatment, education, and dental information transfer.



Teledentistry can solve many issues related to access, cost-effectiveness, and quality of dental care.In addition, the penetration of smartphones and internet access in developing areas is increasing at a remarkable pace.



For instance, according to the GSM Association, approximately 475 million people in the Sub-Saharan Africa region are expected to own a smartphone by 2025.

Currently, majority of the global population does not receive regular dental care.In the US, only about 40% of the population have a single annual dental visit.



That is about 125 million people today in the US need dental help.The general health care system in the US is undergoing a tremendous change.



This is highly driven due to the fact that current system spends too much money and achieves too little.Rise in overall and aging population and economic prosperity, along with increase in attention towards oral health, and improved insurance coverage are among key factors driving the overall dental expenditure.



Teledentistry is improving the health of population globally and also saving money, as care and education can be delivered more quickly and efficiently.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in rise in use of teledentistry services globally.The mounting fear of COVID-19 infection has directed health authorities to develop new guidelines and recommendations.



Consultation, diagnosis, and treatment planning in teledentistry has provided oral health care providers a safe approach in accommodating patients.Reduced movement has helped the community by preventing transmission of COVID-19.



Many dentists globally have formed alliances with various dental groups to enable deployment of teledentistry.

Component Insights

Based on component, the teledentistry market is divided into hardware and software & services.The software and services segment held major share of the market in 2019.



The teledentistry hardware segment comprises tools that are used to provide a mobile frame and storage system. Teledentistry hardware includes equipment used in a consumer’s home and a clinical setting, while teledentistry software allows the user to accomplish tasks necessary for acquiring patient information.

Delivery Mode Insights

In terms of delivery mode, the teledentistry market is segmented into cloud-based, and on-premise.In 2019, the cloud-based segment held major share of the market, by delivery mode.



This segment is also likely to display high growth rate during the forecast period owing to its advantages over on-premise delivery systems. For instance, MouthWatch developed TeleDent, a cloud-based teledentistry platform, using MouthWatch intraoral cameras in order to support the specific needs and streamline referrals of teledentistry programs.

End User Insights

In terms of end user, the global teledentistry market is segmented into patients, payers, providers, and others.In 2019, the providers segment held major share of the market.



Healthcare providers are rapidly adopting teledentistry technology as a primary source for providing healthcare to patients. These techniques are quickly evolving among the healthcare providers.

Major primary and secondary sources for teledentistry included in the report are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Research Council Canada, World Health Organization, Health and Medicine Division, National Health Insurance Fund Administration, and Food and Drug Administration.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027568/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001