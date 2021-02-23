New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027567/?utm_source=GNW



Candida Auris is a fungus that causes a serious global health threat.It causes severe illness in hospitalized patients in several countries, including the US.



Patients can remain colonized with C.Auris for a long time.



Also, C.Auris can persist on surfaces in healthcare environments.



This can result in the spread of C. Auris between patients in healthcare facilities. According to a CDC report of 2021, US cases of C. Auris have been found in patients who had recent stays in healthcare facilities in Egypt, India, Kenya, Kuwait, Pakistan, South Africa, South Korea, the UAE, and Venezuela, which also have documented cases. Thus, this can be a hospital-acquired infection. The emergence of Candida Auris is considered as one of the most serious problems associated with nosocomial transmission and infection control practices in the hospital environment. Additionally, the CDC stated that 560 cases of C. Auris infections were reported in the US as of January 31, 2019. Furthermore, despite execution of countermeasures to limit fungal infections in intensive care units (ICUs), cases continue to be observed and reported, with a tendency toward an endemic pattern. This shows the ability of C. Auris to persistent infection in the clinical environment, enabling its transmission within the critical care setting. Unlike other Candida species, C. Auris can colonize different anatomical sites (e.g., skin, axilla, rectum, and stool) and contaminate the hospital equipment and surfaces, creating a vicious cycle of spreading, acquisition, and infection, particularly in ICUs.

Additionally, according to an NCBI report published in Jan 2020, increasing number of travels to foreign countries and exposure to healthcare in countries with extensive C.Auris transmission as well as the higher flow of migrants, are factors that can contribute to the quick dissemination of this species.



Further, a higher frequency of C.Auris was found in public hospitals as compared to the private ones, which may be connected to overcrowding and compromised infection control measures.



Moreover, 7 out of every 1,000 patients admitted in ICUs across India are affected with a fungal infection, says preliminary analysis of data collected by researchers in Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.The data was collected from 27 hospital ICUs across the country (11 government hospitals and 16 private hospitals).



Thus, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired fungal infection is creating the demand for drugs that can prevent systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis. This, in turn, is likely to boost the growth of the market.



The global systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market is segmented based on type and application.Based on type, the market is segmented into voriconazole, liposomal amphotericin b, systemic oral azoles, topical antifungal agents, and others.



In 2019, the systemic oral azoles segment held the largest share of the market.The same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to rising number of invasive fungal infections.



Based on application, the global systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market is segmented into chronic pulmonary aspergillosis (CPA), allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA), gastrointestinal candidiasis, genitourinary tract, candidiasis, and others.In 2019, the allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) segment held the largest share of the market.



The same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, International Society for Human and Animal Mycology, Food and Drug Administration, and World Health Organization are among the essential secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.

