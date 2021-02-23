New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "System of Insight Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Application, and Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027566/?utm_source=GNW

Due to digital transformation, the operations are handled automatically, mitigating human errors and increasing business productivity.Industries across the world are swiftly transforming with the advancement of cloud computing, mobile technology, social media, analytics, and other technologies.



The rate of adoption of these technologies has increased over the past few years and it is anticipated to grow further in the near future.Rising adoption of mobile devices and surging integration of cloud services are among the significant factors supporting digital transformation.



Amid the pandemic situation, companies are working remotely and people are highly reliant on online services with the help of internet and cloud technologies.In order to make the virtual world efficient, the demand for cloud infrastructure is accelerating across the world.



Advanced technologies, such as internet of things (IoT), cloud, big data and analytics, and mobility, have led to transformation; thus, stimulating growth in the business ecosystem. Businesses demand an accurate and real-time response from big data analysis to create new products and optimize existing ones to gain a competitive edge. Systems of insight solutions and services help derive insights from the huge data volume produced by customer interactions and automated processes and offer the ability to apply analytics and rules on real-time data to gain the required insight. Thus, growing investments in digitalization are propelling the growth of the digital transformation industry, which is further driving the system of insight market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has affected various industries across the globe, including the software industry, directly affecting IT and tech spending.The business shutdowns as well as cancellations and postponement of product launches across the globe have impacted the adoption of the system of insight market in 2020.



However, while the market experienced fluctuations due to nationwide shutdowns in several countries and stay-at-home orders, the disruption has caused an increase in remote working. The software industry, which is considered a structural winner, has given greater digital capabilities to all industries.



The system of insight market is segmented into component, application, and industry.Based on component, the system of insight market is further segmented into solution and services.



The solution segment represented the largest share of the overall market.In terms of application, the system of insight market is segmented into customer analytics, workforce management, operations management, sales & marketing management, risk & compliance management, and others.



In 2019, the customer analytics segment accounted for a significant share in the global system of insight market.Based on the industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, and others.



The BFSI segment represented the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period.



The overall system of insight market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the system of insight market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global system of insight market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the system of insight market.



Major players operating in the global system of insight market include Good Data Corporation; INETCO Systems Limited; Medallia Inc.; NGDATA, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; Plutora, Inc.; SAP SE; Signals Analytics, Inc.; SAS Institute Inc.; and TIBCO Software Inc.

